Palette Life Sciences Announces Launch of Barrigel® Center of Excellence Program and First Designations

Recognizing exceptional leadership in patient education and clinical skill in the Barrigel procedure



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palette Life Sciences, a fully-integrated global life sciences company dedicated to improving patient outcomes, today announced the launch of the Barrigel® Center of Excellence Program. The program recognizes doctors who have achieved exceptional clinical expertise in the Barrigel procedure and are steadfast in their dedication to patient education and improving outcomes of prostate cancer radiotherapy. Physicians and their institutions designated as a Barrigel Center of Excellence have completed additional advanced technique training and demonstrated a high degree of procedure skill and experience.

Palette Life Sciences is thrilled to announce the first designations. The following physicians and institutions are now recognized as Barrigel Centers of Excellence:

Scot Ackerman, M.D., F.A.C.R. , Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist and Medical Director of Ackerman Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL

, Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist and Medical Director of Ackerman Cancer Center in Jacksonville, FL Matthew Cavey, M.D. , Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist at Texas Radiotherapy in Fort Worth, TX

, Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist at Texas Radiotherapy in Fort Worth, TX Michael Greenberg, M.D. , Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist and Clinical Associate Professor at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA

, Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist and Clinical Associate Professor at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA Nena Mirkovic, M.D. , Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist at Millenium Physicians in Houston, TX

, Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist at Millenium Physicians in Houston, TX Ned Ruhotina, M.D., Board-Certified Urologist and Chief Medical Officer at Associated Medical Professionals (A.M.P.) of NY Urology in Syracuse, NY



“Palette Life Sciences is pleased to launch the Barrigel Centers of Excellence program and designate these outstanding institutions and physicians for their commitment to minimizing the side effects of prostate radiation therapy and delivering the gold standard for prostate cancer treatment,” said Travis Gay, Chief Commercial Officer at Palette Life Sciences. “Together, our mission is to improve the quality of life for men with prostate cancer following radiation exposure and strive to deliver the best possible care for patients.”

Barrigel is the first and only hyaluronic acid rectal spacer that separates the prostate from the rectum to protect the rectum during radiation therapy treatment for prostate cancer. It has been proven to significantly reduce unwanted side effects from prostate cancer radiation therapy.1

About Barrigel

Barrigel is made from Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid (NASHA®), which has been proven safe and effective, and has been used for more than 20 years in over 50 million procedures in men, women and children worldwide.2 A cutting-edge spacing technology, Barrigel addresses the limitations of current spacing materials by offering patient-specific customization with the ability to sculpt the spacer for optimal rectal coverage. The result is patient-tailored results, better protecting the healthy tissue at risk.1



Barrigel is approved for use in the United States, Australia and Europe and is indicated for prostate cancer patients with T1-T3b disease. Learn more about Barrigel rectal spacer at www.barrigel.com.

About Palette Life Sciences

Palette Life Sciences is a fully integrated life sciences company. Palette Life Sciences’ products improve patient outcomes in urology and urogynecology disorders, colorectal conditions, radiotherapy, and interventional oncology procedures. The company’s portfolio of available products includes Barrigel®, Deflux®, Solesta®, and Lidbree™. Palette Life Sciences moves rapidly to leverage novel applications of existing technologies to create breakthrough medical solutions. This focus enables the company to serve those often overlooked by traditional medical companies and improve patient quality of life. Led by experienced healthcare executives, Palette Life Sciences is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Santa Barbara, California; Dallas, Texas; Sydney, Australia; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at http://www.palettelifesciences.com.

Palette has a license to worldwide commercialization and development rights for Barrigel from Galderma S.A.

Media Contact

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

+1 646-871-8485

References