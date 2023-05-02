Veho Research Finds Shoppers Are More Loyal to Brands with Smooth Delivery and Returns

• In a survey of 1,000 online shoppers, 77% said they are less likely to buy from a brand following a negative delivery experience.

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veho today released its inaugural research report exploring how much delivery and returns influence consumers’ buying decisions. The results are clear: shoppers are loyal to brands with smooth delivery and returns—and they won’t stick with brands that make them jump through hoops.

The report, “Shipping Is the New Shopping™: The 2023 State of Delivery and Returns Satisfaction,” features insights from a survey of 1,000 online shoppers and the implications for retailers. Weighing consumer expectations with operational realities can be a delicate balancing act for retailers, especially as they attempt to navigate a turbulent economic climate. However, the survey data shows online shoppers have little patience for brands that don’t communicate shipment delays, refuse accountability for lost or stolen packages or create hurdles to returning unwanted items.

Key Findings: How do delivery and returns impact consumers’ shopping habits?

53% say brands and delivery companies are responsible for negative delivery experiences.

77% are less likely to buy from a brand following a negative delivery experience.

74% say that a strict return policy negatively impacts their desire to shop with a retailer.

Nearly half (49.2%) say they would be more likely to shop with a brand that allows customers to make doorstep returns with no packaging or printed label required.

“Even with the rise in online shopping brought on by the pandemic, shipping and returns are still a real pain point for consumers in 2023,” said Itamar Zur, CEO and co-founder of Veho. “At Veho, we recognize the post-purchase experience as the next great frontier for e-commerce. That’s why we’ve dedicated ourselves to helping brands implement seamless delivery and return policies that can help build a new model of customer lifetime value in the places where shoppers actually want to engage: the digital world, and their own homes and front doors.”

While some retailers have responded to the pressures of a cooling economy with stricter returns policies, others are investing in improving delivery and returns experiences for customers to increase loyalty. With transparent and personalized next-day delivery and returns, Veho’s retail partners see an average 19.2% increase in customer repurchase, a 41% increase in customer lifetime value, and an eight-point increase in net promoter score.

Founded in 2016, Veho now operates in 32 markets and serves major brands such as Rent the Runway, HelloFresh, Misfits Market and Nespresso. To learn more about Veho, please visit: https://shipveho.com/.

Methodology

Veho surveyed 1,000 online shoppers in February 2023 in partnership with OnePulse. Respondents were composed of a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults aged 18 to 64. Respondents were asked 3 multiple-choice questions about their shopping, delivery, and returns preferences. Then, 500 of those respondents were asked two follow-up questions.

About Veho

Veho is a post-purchase experience company. Through its tech-powered digital logistics platform, Veho is revolutionizing package delivery for the modern economy. Veho powers fast, transparent and personalized next-day delivery and returns for e-commerce companies so they can increase customer satisfaction and drive customer lifetime value. Veho’s premium experience is built on live customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a dynamic marketplace to seamlessly match demand for deliveries with last-mile crowdsourced driver-partners. Veho provides e-commerce brands with an end-to-end, customer-centric solution that makes delivery their competitive edge. Learn more at ShipVeho.com.

