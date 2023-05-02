Sopheon Adds AI Capabilities to Strengthen InnovationOps

PITTSBURGH, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, announced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are now part of two of its product offerings. AI features in Acclaim™ Ideas and Acclaim Products are designed to help identify the best ideas and promote faster time to market. These software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings are available via free versions, as well as paid subscriptions that deliver more advanced features and functionality, directly at the Sopheon website. In addition, Enterprise versions of both products are available.



“Inspiration drives innovation,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “Those sparks of creativity and discovery that lead to product innovations can be difficult to come by. Adding AI capabilities to Acclaim Ideas and Acclaim Products dramatically stimulates more ideas for product enhancements, engagement, delivery and tracking. Innovation is a continuous process, and Sopheon’s AI capabilities will ensure that companies using our solutions are always on the lookout for new ways to best serve their markets.”

Acclaim Ideas

Acclaim Ideas makes it easy for users to find, align, test and deliver the best ideas for their organization. The AI assistant in Acclaim Ideas benefits customers in two important ways. First, product and portfolio professionals creating new campaigns uncover valuable options for boosting engagement by posing “How Might We?” questions. Second, the AI assistant provides initial ideas to launch the campaign that hold the potential to yield value beyond the specific campaign under promotion.

Acclaim Products

Acclaim Products makes it possible for product professionals to track product health, prioritize trade-offs, inform stakeholders and make faster decisions. Acclaim Products leverages AI during the onboarding process. While confusion over identifying the best key performance indicators (KPIs) has traditionally been a headache for product professionals, the AI capabilities in Acclaim Products ease the process by suggesting the best possible KPIs for specific industries. The suggested goals and KPIs in Acclaim Products are specific to what product managers in a particular industry typically track. For example, e-commerce product managers track metrics such as conversion rate and average order value, while product managers for social media or news sites look at numbers related to time on site, visitors and page views per session.

Sopheon’s innovation software offerings help organizations in five critical areas: discovery, including idea management; product management; project management; portfolio management and governance. Combining these areas is known as InnovationOps, a methodology that guides an organization through its unique innovation journey. As a result, Sopheon enables the perfect combination of creativity and structure that allows companies to respond to market needs in real time.

For a free trial to experience the power of Sopheon’s AI capabilities, visit Acclaim™ Ideas and Acclaim™ Products . And to learn more about how Sopheon helps its customers embrace InnovationOps, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s industry leadership was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by hundreds of blue-chip customers with over 137,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade® and Acclaim™ are trademarks of Sopheon plc.