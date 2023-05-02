SVT Robotics Appoints Cole Heffernan as Chief Financial Officer to Guide Continued Business Growth

NORFOLK, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics , a leader in enterprise software for the implementation of industrial robotics, today announced the appointment of Cole Heffernan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Heffernan joins the SVT executive team having most recently served as Head of Operations at SEI Novus, a cloud-native portfolio intelligence and analytics platform for institutional investors. Prior to SEI Novus, Heffernan served as CFO at Novus Partners, Inc., where he reconstructed the finance function of the organization and reduced operational costs, while accelerating growth.

"Cole comes to SVT Robotics having assisted founders and private equity-backed organizations in implementing systems, processes, and KPIs necessary to meet strategic goals," said A.K. Schultz, CEO of SVT Robotics. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the team, and we look forward to what he'll achieve both personally and for the future of SVT."

"Over the years, I have worked to improve productivity, communication, and execution to drive strategic business development. It is a pleasure to join the innovative team at SVT Robotics," said Cole Heffernan. "SVT is providing the solution to automation's greatest barrier, and I am eager to work alongside the executive team to assist in stewarding the organization's next season of growth – and beyond."

Heffernan resides in Austin, Texas, and holds a master's degree in accounting from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas.

