ClearDATA Names Jim Ducharme Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearDATA ®, the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, today announced it has appointed Jim Ducharme as its new Chief Technology Officer. An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in product strategy and enterprise security—with a focus on governance, risk and compliance—Ducharme brings a wealth of expertise to the ClearDATA leadership team. As CTO, he will head ClearDATA’s product, engineering and IT teams, with a mission to provide the best technology offerings to solve its customers' most pressing pain points in migrating healthcare workloads to the cloud.



"We’re thrilled to have Jim join us as our new CTO," said Rick Froehlich, CEO at ClearDATA. "Jim's extensive experience in the security space and proven track record of building products and leading teams make him an ideal fit for ClearDATA. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to our team as we continue to deliver the best cloud solutions for our customers and accelerate cloud migration in healthcare.”

Ducharme most recently served as chief operating officer at Outseer, an RSA company focused on fighting financial fraud. Prior to Outseer, Ducharme held several senior roles at RSA, including general manager of the company’s anti-fraud business unit and vice president of identity, fraud and risk intelligence products, where he was responsible for RSA's identity strategy and product portfolio. Throughout his career, Ducharme has been part of multiple executive management teams executing successful acquisitions—most recently at Aveksa, an enterprise access governance company, which was acquired by RSA.

"At a time when the healthcare industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, there’s an acute demand for ClearDATA’s solutions to ensure healthcare companies can operate safely and securely in the cloud,” said Ducharme. “I believe the cloud is an essential technology for healthcare organizations to advance how they detect illness and improve patient care, ultimately leading to happier, healthier lives. ClearDATA’s mission aligns with my passion for making a positive impact, and I look forward to playing my part in this important work."

