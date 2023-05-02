NeuroStar® Expands “Tap Into Possibility” Campaign in Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

MALVERN, Pa., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced the evolution of its "Tap Into Possibility" campaign. This year, the campaign will focus on the journey of several patients who have overcome depression and their path to recovery through NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.



“The patient journey is at the heart of everything we do. We understand that depression can be debilitating, and we want to be part of the solution,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “The evolution of this campaign was based on the input of our advocate group and the concept that for depressed people, even hope is sometimes too much to hope for, but possibility is what they’re looking for. By sharing stories of patients who have undergone treatment with NeuroStar TMS, we hope to inspire others to seek help and tap into their own possibilities.”

The “Tap Into Possibility” campaign first launched in 2022 to raise awareness about the impact of major depressive disorder (MDD) on millions of people and the possibilities for patients after trying multiple treatment options to no avail. The new phase of the campaign will feature patient stories from Cara, Daniel, Lisa, and Jess to authentically illustrate their journey from depression to recovery:

"The truth is, I am enough. I am worth it, and I am worthy. As cliche as it sounds, NeuroStar has completely changed my life. I am a different person. I found me. I found a better version of myself. I found love that I didn't know existed. It's been an incredible journey, and I am forever grateful. Because I know the alternative is much worse." – Cara

"Post-treatment, NeuroStar has helped me get back to living life, enjoying life. I wake up smiling. I get to see my daughter how a father should see their kid. NeuroStar gave that back to me." – Daniel

"With depression, you live in a fog and don't realize it. You don't know that you're not seeing the world with the same eyes as someone who does not have depression. I've been two years free from depression, and I have not needed additional treatments. Some people do, and that's okay. Because no two people are the same." – Lisa

"I've had a lot of different cocktails of medications over the past 15 years. They would work for a little while, and then I would go back into a depressive episode. NeuroStar has impacted every single aspect of my life. I can live my life again because of this treatment." - Jess

The campaign featuring inspiring narratives from patient advocates will launch in May and extend throughout the year across owned channels and NeuroStar's website. An exciting initiative of the expanded campaign will include the creation of a web-based story submission portal that will make it easy for additional patients to share their voices and experiences with others. For more information about NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646.517.4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com