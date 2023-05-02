AdRoll Reimagines Multi-Channel Marketing With Launch Of Industry-First Automation Builder

The ability to run display ads, social ads, and email all in one place enables marketers to optimize performance while saving time and money

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll , a division of NextRoll Inc., today announced the launch of its automation builder, an innovative new tool that enables digital marketers of all skill levels to seamlessly launch and run social ads (including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest), display ads, and email from a single interface. This first-of-its-kind capability empowers marketers to accomplish in one platform what previously required up to six different platforms, saving time and money while streamlining campaign performance.



AdRoll’s automation builder consolidates critical marketing channels into one platform, breaking down walls inside marketing stacks that cost time, hinder visibility, and impact performance. By streamlining multi-channel management, marketers can quickly and confidently create multi-channel campaigns, analyze cross-channel performance, and easily optimize over time. The result for marketers is seamless brand experiences for their target audiences, which leads to more revenue with less marketing spend.

“At a time when marketers are being asked to do more with less, this tool will revolutionize multi-channel management to help users drive business growth without spending excessive time and money to do so,” said Vibhor Kapoor, president of AdRoll. “We are thrilled to introduce our automation builder as a flagship in our quest of helping digital marketing teams of any size, expertise, and budget succeed.”

As businesses’ resources continue to shrink, marketers are turning to vendor consolidation for time efficiencies and cost savings. With AdRoll’s automation builder, featuring an integrated email product, users can now consolidate their email campaigns with their display and social ad campaigns, while also personalizing them for better audience engagement.

“Email is commoditized and marketers are unnecessarily overspending on it,” said Cathy Bergstrom, AdRoll’s vice president of product. “The time savings and campaign streamlining benefits of managing email and advertising together — even if just for retargeting — are reason enough to do it. The opportunity to save big on your primary email provider bill while you do it? No brainer.”

Additionally, AdRoll users can now view and measure their Google Ads search campaigns in AdRoll through a new integration with Google Ads Manager. This enhancement enables marketers to view search ad performance alongside all other displayed marketing channel campaigns, granting more straightforward and insightful analysis into the effectiveness of the digital marketing channels they use most.

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a marketing and advertising platform that helps DTC brands grow revenue and save time on one streamlined platform. Make display ads, social ads, and email work together and run, measure, and optimize your marketing efforts more effectively. Powered by industry-leading AI, automation and personalization, the AdRoll platform analyzes real-time data and millions of online behaviors and profiles to ultimately drive traffic and sales. AdRoll helps customers generate more than $246 billion in sales annually and has been used by over 140,000 brands since 2006. AdRoll is a division of NextRoll, Inc. and is a remote-friendly company with offices in San Francisco, Dublin, New York City, and Sydney. Get started today at www.adroll.com.

