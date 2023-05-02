Capital Power reports voting results from the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual meeting of shareholders (“annual meeting”) for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power” or “the Company”) was held on April 28, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. Each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting is discussed in detail in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated March 13, 2023 and available on the Company’s website at: www.capitalpower.com/AGM.



The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the annual meeting was 53,317,562 representing 45.61% of the Company’s common shares that were issued and outstanding as of the record date of the annual meeting.

The voting results for each matter presented at the annual meeting are provided below:





1. Election of Directors:

Each of the 10 director nominees put forward by management were elected by a vote conducted by way of ballot as follows:

Director Votes in Favour % In Favour Votes Against % Against Jill Gardiner 52,658,754 99.01 % 527,259 0.99 % Doyle Beneby 53,015,424 99.68 % 170,589 0.32 % Gary Bosgoed 52,976,656 99.61 % 209,357 0.39 % Kelly Huntington 46,779,611 87.95 % 6,406,402 12.05 % Barry Perry 53,045,734 99.74 % 140,279 0.26 % Jane Peverett 53,003,598 99.66 % 182,415 0.34 % Robert Phillips 53,025,871 99.70 % 160,142 0.30 % Katharine Stevenson 51,426,703 96.69 % 1,759,310 3.31 % Keith Trent 53,012,111 99.67 % 173,902 0.33 % Brian Vaasjo 53,048,982 99.74 % 137,031 0.26 %

2. Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Corporation, at remuneration to be fixed by the Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, was approved by a show of hands. Proxies representing 53,028,526 (99.46%) votes for and 287,696 (0.54%) votes withheld were receive.

3. Approach to Executive Compensation:

On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular was approved by a show of hands. Proxies representing 51,697,409 (97.20%) votes for and 1,487,264 (2.80%) votes against were received.

Territorial Acknowledgement



In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts. Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 MW of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 151 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in Alberta and 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

