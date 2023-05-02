CDSG DELINEATES OVER 17 SQUARE MILES Of 4,319 PPM LITHIUM IN TITAN 1 SOUTH BLOCK

Highlights



Geochemistry defines lithium South Block Li anomaly to be currently 10,900 acres containing a maximum of 22,400 ppm Li, and an average grade of 4,318 ppm Li in its entirety

Best lines returned 2.5 miles (4kms) of 1.88% LiO2 in the southwest and 4.3 miles (7kms) of 1.08% Li2O in the east

Las Vegas, NV, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from additional surface sampling program at the company’s Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.

As part of the sampling program designed to define the outer boundaries of our previously reported Titan 1 lithium anomaly (see March 2, 2023) the Company’s technical team returned to the area to both extend old lines and sample additional lines such that the total surveyed area now covers a length of 11 miles (18km) north-south and 6.2 miles (10km) at its widest east-west (18 x 10 km).

The Titan 1 (“T1”) project is centered over a vast flat-lying playa covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill and is depositionally very similar to the playas overlying mudstone-hosted lithium deposits found in the Southwest U.S. (i.e., the TLC project of American Lithium Corp. and the Thacker Pass of Lithium Americas Corp.). A previously recognized east-west fault crossing the center of the T1 playa, which holds low to no Lithium, has been used to simplify and divide the work at Titan 1 into a large North and South Block.

Geochemical coverage of the South Block encountered positive Lithium values in 85% of samples collected with the best two lines, occurring the in northeast and southwest of the Block, averaging a continuous 2.5 miles (4kms) of 1.88% LiO2 (8,700 ppm Li) and 4.3 miles (7kms) of 1.08% Li2O (5,000 ppm Li) respectively.

The South Block anomaly, which has absorbed the earlier reported T1 ‘mid zone’ (see March 13, 2023 news release) currently measures 10,900 acres (44 square kms) in size. The average grade of all lithium values in the South Block anomaly is 4,318 ppm Li or 0.93% Li2O

Craig Alford, MSc. PGeo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and CEO of the Company, noted “Results from the Titan 1 project just keep getting more impressive in grade and scale. The South Block alone now has double the area and grade than the entire reported area that contains the 19.1 MT LCE resources of the Thacker Pass deposit which I consider a gold standard for this type of lithium deposit.”

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained for collection and transportation to the laboratory. All samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

