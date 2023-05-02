Female Executives Spanning C-Suite Launch Fractional Executive Firm, Your Cohort™

New York, NY, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Cohort™, a fractional executive firm, is proud to announce that it has launched with a diverse group of seasoned female executives spanning across the C-suite. The company is founded by women who have spent decades working in senior leadership roles both at startups and Fortune 500 companies and now want to leverage their experience to help other leaders scale their businesses.

Functional areas of expertise include human capital management; marketing and sales; finance and revenue management; process and operations; and product and technology. Clients may choose to use the full leadership team or select specific areas where gaps exist. With experience in successful launches, pivots, exits, IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, Your Cohort provides high-level advisory services as well as immediate execution through its extensive ecosystem of designers, writers, lawyers, accountants, compliance managers, and other functional experts.

Your Cohort’s co-founders bring decades of expertise in various industries, including healthcare, fintech, travel, consumer goods, fashion, entertainment, government, technology, professional services, and non-profit. They met through Chief, the private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

“The leaders of Your Cohort came together because we share a passion for driving results at every stage of growth and saw the opportunity to build this incredible ecosystem for businesses to tap into,” said Your Cohort President, Co-Founder & Fractional Chief Operating Officer, Alexandra Satine. “We are excited to lend the aggregate of our networks, capital access, executive experience, and diversity of perspective to companies that need to scale and drive profitability quickly and flexibly."

Satine, a two-time founder who has successfully led, operated, and advised businesses in various industries and growth stages over the last 15 years, is joined by the following Your Cohort Co-Founders:

Ilbret Andrade – (Co-Founder & Fractional Chief Financial officer) with 15+ years of experience leading Finance and Accounting organizations at growing & scaling start-ups in the SaaS/Technology space.

Anne Bibb – (Co-Founder, Fractional Chief Executive Officer & Fractional Chief Experience Officer) with expertise in remote work, employee experience, customer experience, and M&A strategies driven by a commitment to empowering businesses and creating job opportunities across the globe.

Erika Duncan – (Co-Founder & Fractional Chief People Officer) with 20+ years of experience driving growth through transformation that is scalable and sustainable through HR strategy, organizational design, M&A/integration, and talent acquisition.

Jennifer Goodman Horowitz – (Co-Founder & Fractional Chief Communications Officer) who has been credited with playing an instrumental role in shaping and elevating the profile of leading companies such as IBM, SAP, Xerox, Foley & Lardner and CGI.

Lisa Scotto – (Co-Founder & Fractional Chief Revenue Officer) with 20+ years of experience leading B2B sales organizations in profit, not-for-profit, fortune 100, and start-ups, including Disney, the World Economic Forum, and Superfly X.

Lillian (Lilly) Yeatman – (Co-Founder & Fractional Chief Marketing Officer) with 20+ years of experience exceeding planned demand and revenue targets for Fortune 100s to start-ups, including Disney, Equip. health, and Seabourn.

###

About Your Cohort

Your Cohort is a comprehensive provider of fractional executive services that brings the power of proven operators to organizations ready to scale. Fractional CEO, COO, CFO, CPO, CMO, CCO, CRO, and CXO services are available as a full team or separately. www.yourcohort.co