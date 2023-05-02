Horizon Healthcare Services Selects Solera Health’s Value-Based Condition Management Platform to Streamline Digital Care Delivery

PHOENIX, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announces a multi-year strategic partnership with Horizon Healthcare Services, New Jersey’s largest health insurer with more than 3.6 million members. Through this strategic partnership, Solera will provide its technology platform to connect Horizon members to a personalized experience of innovative and effective curated networks of digital point solution programs to manage their health. The partnership will launch by initially offering Musculoskeletal, Stress, Sleep, & Resilience, Tobacco Cessation, and Weight Management programs, all through value-based payments focused on driving clinical outcomes.



Horizon will leverage Solera’s industry-leading expertise in driving member engagement to enroll members in their best-fit health management solutions via the company’s proprietary clinical AI. Solera’s matching algorithm has been tuned based on millions of engaged members to navigate individuals to the health management solutions that best meet their clinical acuity level and behavioral characteristics.

Solera’s condition management platform reduces the operational burden and complexity of managing point solutions for health plans. Through a single point of integration, Solera provides Horizon with a ‘digital front door’ to evidence-based non-clinical and clinical solutions. This unified consumer benefits experience enables rapid deployment and cost savings by simplifying challenging administrative tasks, like claims processing, ASO group configuration, point solution oversight, and point solution performance reporting at the group and individual level to maximize impact and enable decision support for future point solution investments.

“Horizon members are demanding more from their health care, and we are committed to providing them with access to health solutions that will empower them to achieve their best health,” said Norville Barrington, Director, EXPAND Development, Horizon. “With Solera’s approach of offering curated condition networks utilizing a value-based care model, Horizon’s intent is to provide a more individualized solution for each member in an efficient and cost-effective way, while continuing to strive to deliver optimal health outcomes.”

Horizon’s mission and vision is to empower its members to achieve their best health through delivering innovations that improve healthcare quality, affordability, and member experience. This partnership with Solera helps Horizon realize that ambition by ensuring each member receives the customized, whole-person care needed to deliver superior outcomes at lower cost.

“We are delighted to partner with a forward-thinking payer like Horizon to offer personalized health solutions for critical chronic conditions,” said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera Health. "We are excited to offer consumers an elegant way to engage in their health while reducing costs and complexity for Horizon.”

About Solera Health

Solera is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. Solera’s value-based technology platform enables successful interventions that address the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated networks of digital and community-based point solutions, and drives superior engagement and outcomes by managing performance. Solera’s technology platform serves payers and employers by streamlining, integrating, and creating accountability in the point solution ecosystem. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .

About Horizon Healthcare Services Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. is New Jersey’s oldest and largest health insurer. Headquartered in Newark, NJ with offices in Wall and Hopewell, NJ, Horizon serves 3.6 million members including more than 1 million who rely on Medicaid for their health coverage. To learn more, visit www.horizonblue.com .

