Professional Diversity Network Announces Additional Acquisition and AI Powered Solutions to RemoteMore.com

CHICAGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announced the acquisition of additional 7% in RemoteMore USA Inc. (“RemoteMore”) on April 28, 2023. After the transaction, PDN’s ownership position in RemoteMore will increase to approximately 73%.



RemoteMore has been working on an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that improves the matchmaking between companies and developers. Since 2021, RemoteMore has added several new features to its platform, such as a job dashboard that permits employers to request developer profiles according to their very specific requirements, resulting in the employer getting five pre-qualified candidates hand-picked by the RemoteMore Service team. RemoteMore has already released AI features that automate parts of this matchmaking process, resulting in a superior quality service at a lower labor cost.

The RemoteMore AI-powered matchmaking tools will make the company’s offering even more exciting to employers who are seeking to hire qualified developers. Delivering a high-quality matchmaking experience at scale is an important competitive advantage given the confusingly big candidate pool that remote work unlocks for companies. RemoteMore has already pre-screening data for over 24,000 remote developer profiles (such as professional history, remote work fit and technical skills) which is a strong foundation for further automation and AI development.

During the first three quarters of 2022, RemoteMore increased the number of its registered company users from 650 to 1,500, and its pre-screened pool of developers from 6,300 to over 24,000. As the demand for sophisticated software developers grows, and the number of AI-powered tools continues to expand, the need for high quality matchmaking at scale will only increase.

“Integrating an AI-powered tool to ensure that the best fit applicants reach our employer clients is the logical next step,” said Boris Krastev, CEO and Co-founder of RemoteMore. “These tools have grown in popularity in recent months. Our strategy is to be proactive when it comes to the adoption of new technologies that can revolutionize our industry.”

“AI-powered tools are some of the most impressive technological developments in recent years and their popularity is only growing,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN, “The momentum in the AI space has been tremendous and we want to be able to leverage this technology within our diversity recruiting operations as well, thus providing the synergies we had envisioned when first acquiring an interest in RemoteMore.”

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

For more about the company, please visit:

www.prodivnet.com

About RemoteMore USA, Inc.

RemoteMore USA, Inc. is a remote-hiring marketplace that connects companies with reliable, cost-efficient developers with less effort and friction, and empowers every developer to get a meaningful job regardless of their location.

For more about the company, please visit:

www.remotemore.com

Forward-Looking Statements

