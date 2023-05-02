Global Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market to Generate USD 50.88 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the G lobal B ig Data Analytics in the Semiconductor and Electronics Market generated USD 22.80 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 50.88 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 425 pages, accompanied by 298 tables and 270 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for the next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines the COVID-19 analysis to highlight the impact on the global big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics market share.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 22.80 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 50.88 Billion CAGR 9.3% No. of Pages 425 Tables 298 Figures 270 Segments covered Component, Analytics Tool, Application, Usage, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by different organizations Growth in the trend of edge computing Increase in adoption of databases across various industries Opportunities Growing investments to leverage AI technology and rise in government initiatives

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends of the global big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics market based on drivers, restrains, and opportunities. The big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics market is generally driven by the rising demand for analyzing huge sets of data to improve predictive maintenance & yield along with technological advancements in edge computing. In addition, major semiconductor manufacturers are using big data analytics to gain real-time insights to boost the overall effectiveness of the workforce. This factor propels the market growth.

Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Growing investments to leverage AI technology and rise in government initiatives drive the market growth to a greater extent.”

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The surge in penetration of smartphones, wearable devices, and other smart connected devices drives the growth of the market in North America. In addition, digital transformation across numerous industry verticals and the rise in the integration of various technologies, such as big data & analytics and AI, present many opportunities in the region. These factors drive the growth of the big data analytics in electronics and semiconductor market in this region.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate the presence in the big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. Some of the major market players operating in the big data analytics in semiconductor and electronics market are Amazon Web Services, Alphabet, Inc., Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and TIBCO Software, Inc.

