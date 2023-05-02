Medical Composites Market Size to Hit USD$ 2.8 Billion By 2033; Owing To The Demand Originates from Orthopaedic Applications | Fact.MR's Study

Rockville, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of medical composites positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



The global medical composites market size is set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

The medical composites industry is experiencing a significant upswing in growth and is expected to continue its trajectory for years to come. This growth can be attributed to the expanding demand for composite materials, particularly in the field of orthopedics. These materials are used for bone replacement and joint implants, and their versatility and unique properties make them an ideal choice for these applications. As a result, the orthopedics segment is expected to remain a prominent driver for the market's growth.

Furthermore, the dental industry is also seeing a surge in the adoption of composite materials. These materials are being utilized for tooth restoration and orthodontic braces, as they offer several benefits over traditional materials, such as superior strength and durability, and a natural appearance.

The medical composites market is rapidly evolving, and the increasing demand for innovative solutions that can improve patient outcomes is expanding the adoption of composite materials in various medical applications. As the market continues to evolve, new and advanced materials are developed that mimic the properties of natural tissues and organs.

These advancements are paving the way for the development of bioactive composites that promote tissue regeneration and healing. The future of the medical composites market is lucrative and it is expected to continue to grow as the healthcare industry seeks more effective and efficient solutions to improve patient care creating a positive scenario for the global market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global medical composites market is projected to grow at 9.0% CAGR and reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 Tier-1 players have a prominent share in the global medical composites market accounting for 28.7% of the total market share

of the total market share North America accounts for a market share of 25.0% in 2022

in 2022 Germany is a lucrative market for medical composites manufacturers, it represents a growth rate of 8.4%

In 2022, the valuation of the medical composites market was US$ 1.1 billion



Market Development

Key Players of Medical Composites Industry are:

3M

ACP Composites INC.

DSM

Icotec AG

Jiangsu Aosheng Composite Material Hi-Tech CO. LTD

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Toray Advanced Composites



These players are adopting ground-breaking strategies to gain a competitive edge and curb the demand pool. Following are the developments positively driving the market growth.

In September 2021, Solvay announced the launch of Zeniva ZA-500 polyetheretherketone (PEEK) material for use in medical applications such as orthopedic implants.

In July 2021, Toray Industries, Inc. announced the development of a new carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) material for use in medical devices such as prosthetics.

Segmentation of Medical Composites Industry Research

By Fiber : Carbon Glass Others

By Application : Diagnostic Imaging Composite Body Implants Surgical Instruments Dental Tissue Engineering Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



