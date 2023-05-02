Spring sales hold steady in Fraser Valley real estate market

SURREY, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite persistent inventory shortfalls, housing sales in the Fraser Valley remained steady in April as buyers took advantage of the continued pause in interest rate hikes.

In April, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 1,554 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), virtually unchanged compared to March and a slight decrease of 5.1 per cent compared to April 2022.

“Buyers are continuing to find opportunities in the Fraser Valley, even in the face of lower inventories,” said Narinder Bains, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “With prices remaining strong, we expect to see inventories increase over the coming months as sellers seek to capitalize on price growth after sitting out for so long.”

The Board received 2,478 new listings in April, off by 3.2 per cent compared to March, and down by 31.6 per cent compared to last year. The month ended with a total active inventory of 4,632, a 2.2 per cent increase over March, and 14 per cent less than April 2022.

“Our members are starting to see a rise in multiple offers on properties as the spring market kicks in,” said Board CEO, Baldev Gill. “With the heightened activity, many homeowners are asking: is now the right time to buy or sell? There is no simple – or single – answer to this question, but a wise first step would be to consult with a professional REALTOR® to determine the best path to meet your personal objectives.”

Low inventories helped nudge prices upward with the composite Benchmark price up by 2.8 per cent to $992,000 and single-family detached homes up by nearly four per cent, month-over-month.

Across Fraser Valley in April, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 25 days and a townhome was 23 days. Apartments took, on average, 26 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,442,900, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 3.8 per cent compared to March 2023 and decreased 17.8 per cent compared to April 2022.

At $1,442,900, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 3.8 per cent compared to March 2023 and decreased 17.8 per cent compared to April 2022. Townhomes: At $808,000, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 1.7 per cent compared to March 2023 and decreased 13.3 per cent compared to April 2022.

At $808,000, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 1.7 per cent compared to March 2023 and decreased 13.3 per cent compared to April 2022. Apartments: At $530,200, the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo increased 1.6 per cent compared to March 2023 and decreased 9.8 per cent compared to April 2022.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,983 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

Contact vanessa.cheng@fvreb.bc.ca Vanessa Cheng, Communications Coordinator Telephone: 604.930.7652 Fraser Valley Real Estate Board www.fvreb.bc.ca www.fvreb100.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b146fb63-1334-4543-99af-afbe6067d64d