Latin America Home Healthcare Market Worth $37.15 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Latin America Home Healthcare Market by Product (Equipment [Therapeutic {Insulin, Dialysis}, Diagnostic {Blood Pressure, Heart Rate}, Mobility], Services [Skilled {Primary Care, Nursing Nutritional}], Application (CVD, Diabetes, Cancer) - Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the Latin America home healthcare market is expected to reach $37.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Home healthcare equipment and services are used to fulfill the healthcare needs of the patient while they are at home. Home healthcare is mostly used when a patient or individual requires prolonged care or stays in healthcare facilities. Home healthcare includes equipment (therapeutics, diagnostics, and mobility assistive equipment) and services (skilled home healthcare and unskilled home healthcare) used by patients or individuals to manage various conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, pregnancy, mobility disorders, and cancer. The report focuses on the Latin American region and analyses various home healthcare equipment and services offered by key companies in Latin America.

The Latin America home healthcare market is segmented based on Product (Equipment [Therapeutic, Diagnostics, and Mobility Assistive Equipment] and Services [Skilled and Unskilled]), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases & Hypertension, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Pregnancy, Mobility Disorders, Cancer, Wound Care, and Other Conditions), and Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of Latin America). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the country level.

Based on product, in 2023, the equipment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Latin America home healthcare market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the ease of use of home healthcare equipment, the rising hospitalization costs, and the high prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory diseases.

In 2023, the diabetes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Latin America home healthcare market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes across Latin America, the need for continuous monitoring of glucose levels among diabetic patients, and advancements in diabetes technology. Diabetes is a major health crisis in Latin American countries and is one of the leading causes of death. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 2021, the prevalence of diabetes was highest in the youth population of Brazil and Mexico. In 2021, 15.7 million people aged 20–79 years were living with diabetes in Brazil. This number is expected to reach 23.2 million by 2045. Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetes across Latin America, the increasing need for continuous monitoring of glucose levels, and advancement in diabetes technology drive the demand for diabetes homecare equipment.

Based on country, the Latin America home healthcare market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, and the Rest of Latin America. In 2023, Brazil is expected to account for the largest share of the Latin America home healthcare market. Brazil’s major market share is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the higher healthcare expenditure in Brazil compared to other Latin American countries.

Key companies operating in the Latin America home healthcare market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Amedisys, Inc. (U.S.), LHC Group, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (U.S.), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Masimo Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Latin America Home Healthcare Market, by Product

Equipment Therapeutic Respiratory Therapy Equipment Insulin Delivery Devices Intravenous Equipment Dialysis Equipment Wound Care Products Other Therapeutic Equipment Diagnostics Diabetic Care Unit Blood Pressure Monitors Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits Apnea And Sleep Monitors Holter Monitors Heart Rate Monitors Others Diagnostic Equipment Mobility Assistive Equipment Wheelchair Mobility Scooters Walkers and Rollators Other Assistive Equipment

Services Skilled Home Healthcare Services Physician Primary Care Nursing Care Physical/Occupational/Speech Therapy Nutritional Support Hospice & Palliative Other Skilled Home Healthcare Service Unskilled Home Healthcare Services



Other Therapeutic Equipment includes ostomy devices, automated external defibrillators, and external stimulation devices.

Other diagnostic equipment include HIV kits, Oximeters, Thermometers, Stethoscopes, and Peak Flow Meters.

Other skilled home healthcare services include pain management, IV therapy, and home health aide services.

Latin America Home Healthcare Market, by Application

Cardiovascular Diseases & Hypertension

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Pregnancy

Mobility Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

Other Applications

Other applications include Alzheimer’s, pneumonia, infection, flu, and joint replacement.

Latin America Home Healthcare Market, by Geography

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Venezuela

Peru

Ecuador

Uruguay

Rest of Latin America

