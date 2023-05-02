Optical Sorter Market is Predicted to Reach USD 4.17 billion at a CAGR of 9.12% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Optical Sorter Market Research Report Information By Platform, By Type, By Application And By Region –Market Forecast Till 2032, the Drone Camera Market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 4.17 billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 9.12% during the assessment timeframe.

Optical Sorter Market Key Players

Eminent industry players in the optical sorter market report include-

Key Technology Inc. (U.S.)

BINDER GmbH (Austria)

SATAKE Group (U.S.)

Allgaier Werke Group (Germany)

TOMRA Systems ASA (Norway)

GREEFA (Netherlands)

NEWTEC (Denmark)

Bühler Group (Switzerland)

Cimbria Heid GmbH (Denmark)

National Recovery Technologies (U.S.)

Sesotec GmbH (Germany)

Pellenc ST (France)

CP Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.)

STEINERT Global (Germany)

Raytec Vision S.p.A. (Italy).

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 4.17 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.12% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Advancements in detection technologies and ease of operation Key Market Drivers Growing focus on automation for increasing productivity in various industries

Optical Sorter Market Drivers

Growing Food Industry to Boost Market Growth

The industry of food processing is expected to use optical sorters most frequently. The automated process of optical sorting is used to separate agricultural products like seeds, nuts, coffee, grains, confections, fruit, meat, and seafood. By lowering the risk of contamination against any foreign material, optical sorters help the food industry increase food safety on the production line, across food processors, and among manufacturers. The need for optical sorters especially in the food sector is being driven by a growing desire to boost production capacity by decreasing delivery and processing times. Furthermore, governments around the world are growing more and more concerned regarding food safety. The continual detection and elimination of foreign matter, undesired rot, greening flaws, imperfections, and damage is possible with sensor-based optical sorters. As a result, yields rise and the finished product is safer and of higher quality for consumers. By enhancing food quality and safety, these technologies encourage the use of optical sorters particularly in food business. The sorting machines increase processing capacity and reduce labor costs by automating the complete food processing process and producing food that meets the highest quality and safety standards.

Opportunities

Growing Need for Camera-Based Optical Sorter to offer Robust Opportunities

A camera-based optical sorter is preferred in a range of applications because they are more accurate and can find little faults in products. Cameras are frequently used in food sorting applications to separate fruits and vegetables, nuts and dried fruits, cereals, grains, & pulses. According to flexibility, there are monochromatic, dichromatic, & trichromatic cameras on the market that can find minute flaws in goods both inside and outside of the visible light spectrum.

Restraints and Challenges

Expensive Capital Investment to act as Market Restraint

Expensive capital investment, continually rising maintenance & operation expenses, and cleaning & maintenance resulting in machine downtime may act as market restraints in the forecast period.

Optical Sorter Market Segmentation

The global optical sorter market is bifurcated based on application, type, and platform.

By platform, freefall platform will lead the market over the forecast period.

By type, hyperspectral cameras will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By application, food processing industry will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a mixed impact on the optical sorter market. On one hand, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing processes, leading to a slowdown in the production of optical sorters. On the contrary, the pandemic has also increased the demand for optical sorters in certain industries. The pandemic has led to an increased focus on food safety and hygiene, which has led to greater adoption of optical sorters in the food and beverage industry. Optical sorters can help to ensure that food products are free from contaminants and meet strict quality standards, which is particularly important during a pandemic. However, the pandemic has also led to a decrease in demand for optical sorters in industries such as recycling and waste management. This is because these industries have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, with many recycling plants and waste management facilities forced to shut down or reduce their operations

Regional Analysis

North America to Command Optical Sorter Market

Due to the early adoption and expansion of the improved technology-based sorter in this region, the North American market will dominate because of the rising demand from waste recycling facilities. Moreover, the North American optical sorter market in the US had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion. The main factors influencing the development of this market are the growing emphasis on automation to increase productivity, the increasing demand for the food industry to shorten process & delivery times, the increasing cost of labor, and the emergence of stringent government regulations regarding food safety. Businesses in the area are concentrating on implementing cutting-edge technologies in metal detectors, optical sorters, and hyperspectral cameras. This regional market has grown as a result of a number of factors, including an increasing population, technical advancements, expanding industries, robust industrial sectors, and an all-around rising demand for automation. A crucial technology for many North American food processing businesses is automated sorting. The existence of strict food safety regulations is another factor boosting this market's expansion. Because the US places a strong emphasis on waste management, recycling is another significant use in this area. The region's current, well-established infrastructure especially for mining applications additionally helps to fuel the market's expansion in North America.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Optical Sorter Market

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific market will experience the quickest CAGR growth. This is due to the region's enormous population, which fuels market expansion. The company, which includes Grain Logistics, Grain Milling, Leybold Optics, Sortex & Rice, Grinding & Dispersion, and others, operates in this area. Several major firms are creating cutting-edge optical sorters for the recycling and food processing facilities in this area. The optical sorter market in India grew the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region, while the optical sorter market in China had the biggest market share. Growing demand for optical sorters is seen throughout the region from a variety of end-use industries, including food and beverage, recycling, mining, & pharmaceuticals.

Industry Updates

April 2023- An improved optical sorter Herbert Oculus for entire potatoes has been recently launched by Key Technologies. This improved system enhances performance to better locate and eliminate potatoes with flaws, making it ideal for whole potatoes or fresh market potatoes prior to processing.

