TELUS Days of Giving, now in its 18th year, will mobilize 75,000 volunteers around the globe in 2023 to build stronger and healthier communities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today announced the kick off of its 18th annual TELUS Days of Giving, a month-long initiative that mobilizes TELUS team members, retirees and partners around the world to volunteer and give back in their local communities. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer , Canadians are increasingly looking to businesses to do more to help solve pressing social issues. Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe businesses are not doing enough to address climate change and 81 per cent agree companies should be doing more to give back. Championed by team members almost two decades ago, the annual TELUS Days of Giving movement continues to grow, now bringing together a record-breaking 75,000 TELUS team members and retirees across the globe. From cleaning local shorelines and parks, donating blood, planting trees, recycling old mobile devices, or volunteering at neighbourhood food banks, the TELUS team is committed to creating long-lasting impacts and helping address some of today’s most pressing challenges in their local communities. Since 2000, the TELUS team members, retirees and their families have contributed 2 million days of global volunteerism and donated C$1.5 billion to local charities and not-for-profit organizations.



“Our TELUS team remains deeply committed to driving positive social change and creating remarkable human outcomes in the global communities where we operate,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “With a tremendous legacy of giving that spans over two decades, and that includes two million days of volunteerism, TELUS team members consistently demonstrate their capacity to make the world a better place, selflessly giving of their time, talents and resources to improve the lives of our fellow citizens. Our annual TELUS Days of Giving, which began as a domestic initiative, has grown into a powerful global movement with over 75,000 team members coming together to make a meaningful difference. Thanks to our team’s passionate support – underpinned by our inimitable culture of caring – I am confident that we will make this our most giving year ever, as we work towards a friendlier future for generations to come.”

In addition to the TELUS Days of Giving program , TELUS leads by example, stepping up and providing support every day of the year. Last year alone, TELUS:

Gave back five per cent of its pre-tax profits in 2022, including devoting $125 million and 1.44 million volunteer hours

Enabled $6.6 million in 2022 for humanitarian and emergency relief around the world, directly helping those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, the flooding in Pakistan, and the unrest in Iran

Provided over $1 million worth of food and meals to communities in need nationwide

Filled and distributed 17,000 backpacks, filled with back-to-school essentials for Canadian youth, as part of TELUS’ Kits for Kids program

Planted 265,000 trees in 2022, helping reach a 2023 milestone of 1 million trees planted to date, and removing 10,000 bags of garbage from shorelines across the country

Donated over 145,000 handmade and collected care items, such as hand sewn baby clothes, heart pillows, knitted knockers and comfort kits, for organizations supporting the health and wellness of Canadians from coast to coast

“When I started with TELUS more than 12 years ago, I never would have imagined my career would grow into something so meaningful and impactful,” said Allison Fary, TELUS Days of Giving Program Manager, TELUS. “Giving back has always been important to me and having an employer with a strong volunteering culture, who not only encourages me to do more, but has allowed me to turn that passion into a career is incredibly fulfilling.”

