Toastique Launches on the Full Paytronix Guest Engagement Platform

NEWTON, Mass., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that Toastique, the gourmet toast, juice and smoothie franchise, has launched its guest engagement program on the full Paytronix platform, which includes loyalty, online ordering and a mobile app. The Paytronix-powered loyalty program is a big part of Toastique’s plan to double in size from 16 to 32 units in 2023 via its franchise program.

Toastique originally launched on the Paytronix platform with a mobile app and online ordering, which were integral to driving business during the pandemic. Today, online orders make up 20% of overall sales. Adding a points-based loyalty program will not only help the brand reach existing guests, but is also designed to help new franchises in locations where the brand is not yet known.

Toastique relies on Cake POS by Mad Mobile, but thanks to the flawless integration with the Paytronix Platform, data moves easily between the two systems. This simplicity enables new Toastique franchise units to be up and running with third-party delivery services on opening day so that customers can take advantage of any deals or promotions that they may have on offer.

“Paytronix gives all our stores a boost by providing the ability to bump prices as much as 15% for orders through third parties, such as UberEats and GrubHub,” said Blair Lalor, IT manager, Toastique. “It’s great advertising. The sooner a store builds a history of good reviews, the more those reviews will drive customer traffic.”

“The expanded Toastique loyalty program provides franchisees with the ability to hit the ground running with a guest-centered marketing program the day they open their doors,” said Chuck Tanowitz, director marketing communications, Paytronix. “And, with the full Paytronix platform at their fingertips, every Toastique franchisee will be able to dive fully into the data on who is shopping where, when and for what, then implement targeted loyalty campaigns that will get guests visiting and buying more.”

Toastique already manages the menus of the third-party delivery services through the Paytronix menu management feature and is looking to launch a subscription service in the near future.

The Toastique guest engagement program, which launched on the full Paytronix platform, includes loyalty, online ordering and a mobile app.





About Toastique

Toastique, a gourmet toast franchise founded in 2017 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be simple to understand and appreciate, easy to enjoy, and above all, accessible to everyone. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation, Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded it to include five units open in the D.C. area and over 65 franchise units signed across the country.

About Paytronix

Paytronix is the leader in Digital Customer Engagement for restaurants, convenience stores, and other retailers who seek to build lasting guest relationships. Paytronix continually advances digital guest engagement by developing technologies that uncover new insights about guest attitudes and behaviors that create brand preferences. For more information visit Paytronix.com.