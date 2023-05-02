The industrial agitators market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Agitators Market by Model Type, Mounting, Component, Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655409/?utm_source=GNW





Top-Mounted segment is expected to account for the largest market share in industrial agitators market, by mounting, during the forecast period.

Growing demand for top-mounted agitators across chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries in the Asia Pacific region is largely driving the market growth. Owing to its main advantage of providing speedy yet efficient agitation for various industrial mixing techniques, including radical and axial flow, these agitators are used for various industrial applications.



Liquid-liquid mixture segment is expected to account for the largest market share in form segment during the forecast period.

Liquid–liquid mixture is expected to account the largest share of the industrial agitators market during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of industrial agitators in the chemical industry, particularly in water/wastewater treatment and the oil & gas industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The region is witnessing an increasing demand in chemical, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage . China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries driving the growth of the industrial agitators market in Asia Pacific, since these countries are developing economies, and there are high investments for industrial developments and advancements.

The major players of industrial agitators market SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Xylem Inc. (US),Ekato Group (Germany), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland) and NOV Inc (US), among others.



