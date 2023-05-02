Fisher House Golf Classic raises more than $10 million over 20 years

Leesburg, VA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher House Foundation held its annual major fundraising event, the Fisher House Golf Classic, for its 20th year yesterday at The Golf Club at Lansdowne in Leesburg, Virginia.

The tournament brought together 250 golfers and included participation from local leaders, military officials, Medal of Honor recipients, and wounded warriors. Over the years, the tournament has raised more than $10 million to support military and veteran families.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to be the chairman of the Fisher House Golf Classic Committee for the past seven years,” said Jonathan Fishbeck. “I am always amazed at the incredible turnout and am grateful to our team that puts this together each year.”

Fisher House Foundation is a network of 94 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while loved ones receive medical care. Located across the country and in Germany and the United Kingdom, the Foundation is on the Road to 100 Fisher Houses with plans to reach the 100th house by the end of 2024. Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has saved service members, veterans, and their families more than $575 million.

“Fisher House Foundation is grateful to all of the golfers and our dedicated sponsors who came out to golf for good,” said David A. Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation. “This is a fun way to make an impact and give back to those who have already given so much.”

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veteran families: Presidential Sponsor: SAP; Platinum Sponsor: Oshkosh Defense; Official Airline: United Airlines; Silver Sponsors: Clayton— Covius Services LLC, Computershare Loan Services, Fisher Brothers, and Tee It Up for the Troops; Refreshments provided by: Rocklands BBQ, PF Chang’s of Arlington, Popeyes, Pepsi Military Sales, and Virginia Eagle.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation serves as “a home away from home” and is best known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while their loved ones are receiving medical treatment. Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has saved over 455,000 military and veterans’ families more than $575 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. Today, there are 94 Fisher Houses located across the United States, Germany and United Kingdom. Fisher House Foundation is currently on the Road to 100 Fisher Houses that, when completed, will serve over 1,400 military and veteran families on any given night.

