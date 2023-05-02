Global 3D ICs Market to reach US$ 26 billion by 2033, Consumer Electronics Applications to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2023 to 2033: PMR Study 

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the global 3D ICs Market will be worth US$ 11.8 billion by 2023 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033. 3D ICs are expected to be in high demand as more people use portable devices and demand for efficient solutions increases.



3D ICs are die-stacking devices that offer new levels of performance, efficiency, and power in semiconductor packaging. The construction of 3D integrated circuits which involves stacking wafers on wafers or chips on wafers on a single package and interconnecting through wires that run through silicon vias (TSVs) to grow the market.

The semiconductor industry is seeing a significant shift toward 3D ICs with TSVs. Lower costs are achieved by moving away from advanced process nodes in areas such as analog and memory. With advanced memory technologies, high bandwidth and interconnect speeds are easier to achieve. By using 3D ICs, boards are miniaturized, saving space and allowing for more compact end products. Their compact size makes them ideal for mobile devices.

The power consumption of 3D ICs can be reduced because substantial drivers are no longer necessary. Small I/O drivers can be used in a 3D stack to reduce power consumption. Power consumption can be further minimized through reduced resistance to inductance capacitance (RLC).

Reduced interconnection between packages results in improved performance and power profiles. Aim to reduce the number of interconnects, reuse dies, and keep analog/RF at higher process levels to accelerate product development. Photonics and MEMS are expected to be the emerging technologies that can be integrated into 3D stack.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

From 2018 to 2022, the market for 3D ICs experienced a CAGR of 11.4%.

3D ICs sales in North America are projected to reach US$ 10.4 billion in 2033.

South Korea’s 3D ICs sales are expected to hold a market share of over 15% by end of 2033.

The United Kingdom 3D ICs market is projected to generate absolute dollar opportunities of US$ 613.4 million by 2033.

Based on the substrate, the silicon-on-insulator (SOI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

Consumer electronics is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% by 2033, thus indicating a significant growth rate in the years to come.

“Demand for multi to chip packaging will rise with the advent of big data analytics, which in turn will drive demand for 3D ICs. An increase in demand for efficient solutions and the growth of smart technologies will increase the size of the market.,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

Several major IC manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capabilities in order to gain a greater share of the market. The increasing number of partnerships and collaborations is expected to benefit key players seeking to expand their presence in the market. The 3D ICs market is dominated by the following players:

3M Company

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Micron Technology

STATS ChipPAC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Samsung Electronics

IBM

STMicroelectronics

Xilinx

Key market developments are as follows:

In April 2023, Cadence Design Systems announced the release of the latest version of its Virtuoso RF and mixed signal design software, integrating AI technology and is interconnected with microwave design software. In addition to its integration with Virtuoso Studio's cloud platform and cloud based solvers and analysis tools, Virtuoso Studio is designed to handle mixed signal, analog, photonic, RF, and heterogeneous 3D IC designs for system in package (SiP) designs.

In March 2023, GBT Technologies Inc.'s flexible multi planar, multi-dimensional predictive shape and manufacturing method patent application was granted priority Fast Track processing. Corporations, both in the US and abroad, gain a competitive edge through fast innovation. Using TrackOne prioritized examinations, GBT can get a final disposition within approximately twelve months to protect its 3D, MP IC architecture concepts.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the 3D ICs market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

