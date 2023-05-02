Volcon Aligns with EV Charging Solutions Providers, InCharge and Qmerit





AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon'' or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that it will expand its dedication of purposeful relationships by collaborating with two EV charging solutions providers, InCharge Energy Inc. and Qmerit. Each charging solutions provider will offer respective audiences with tailored charging solutions, giving both consumers and dealers options for charging their electric Volcon vehicles.

InCharge Energy leads electrification projects for fleets and dealerships with integrated software, services and hardware that focus on high reliability. InCharge will be assessing needs for Level 2 chargers at select Volcon dealerships, giving the Volcon dealer network an edge by having the fastest Level 2 solution available to charge floor vehicles for test drives and for customers to take off the lot. “InCharge Energy is proud to support Volcon and their vision to produce high-performance, zero-emission off-road vehicles. We are avid off-road enthusiasts and applaud Volcon for creating industry-leading, game-changing vehicles that will open up new possibilities for areas to ride and drive,” says Cameron Funk, CEO of InCharge Energy.

Similarly, Qmerit is focused on providing end user solutions, assessments and charging station installations in customer homes, commercial properties and multifamily units. Over the last decade, Qmerit has become a front runner in installing residential EV chargers and electrification technologies such as solar panels, battery energy storage and smart panels, providing valuable expertise for Stag owners.

"This partnership between Qmerit and Volcon is creating the open lane that the off-road community needs to go electric," said Ken Sapp, Qmerit Senior Vice President, Business Development. "Volcon is pioneering an electric vehicle product line that facilitates an immersive outdoor experience. With this agreement, their customers now have access to high-quality home charging installation services that are streamlined and tailored to the unique needs of outdoor transportation."

“Since mid 2022, we have been working on finding the right charging solutions provider who will equip our dealers and customers with the technology they need to power our incredible EV products. With our flagship product launching this year, it was important that we were proactive in securing the right charging solution, so dealers and customers feel cohesively supported,” said Melissa Coffey, Vice President of Global Revenue and Business Development at Volcon.

The agreements come at a time when many OEMs are including EVs in their product roadmaps or have goals to pivot entire fleets to electric all together. The Company sees these relationships as an opportunity to further its presence in the EV space by providing dealers and customers options for charging prior to bringing the Stag into showrooms and homes nationwide.

“Buying an EV is only the beginning, and it's important to us that we guide our customer through their EV journey after the point of purchase,” says Volcon CEO, Jordan Davis. “Once you invest in an EV, you need an accessible and easy solution for charging it. We want to provide our customers with those solutions along the way. It's also about developing relationships with companies who share a similar vision and working with them in unison to help propel this technology to the masses.” Davis added.

Qmerit and InCharge also currently collaborate with General Motors on various charging solutions. Volcon is focused on creating a circular model that continues the reinvestment and expansion of innovative technologies in the EV space.

Volcon will continue to look for possibilities to develop additional relationships with first in class vendors as a way for the Company to continue to develop brand awareness, learn from industry leaders, and make the highest quality and safest EV products available.

About Volcon, Inc.

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits, but also because of their near silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's 2023 vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs hitting the market in North America. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, has been shipping to customers since late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. Volcon just announced the launch of the Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension and seat. Volcon also just announced the launch of the Runt LT, which is a fun-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, is better suited for small statured riders, more compact properties and trails, or as a pit bike at race events, while still delivering robust off-road capabilities. The Brat is Volcon’s first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to US dealers. and is also available for purchase on Volcon’s website. Volcon is also currently delivering the Volcon Youth Line of dirt bikes for younger riders between the ages of 4 to 11. Volcon recently launched the Stag and entered the rapidly expanding UTV market. The Stag empowers the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered UTVs cannot. The Stag offers the same thrilling performance of a standard UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

Volcon Products:

Volcon Stag: https://www.volcon.com/stag

Volcon Brat: https://www.volcon.com/brat

Volcon Grunt: https://www.volcon.com/grunt-evo

Volcon Runt: https://www.volcon.com/runt-lt

Volcon Youth Line: https://www.volcon.com/youth

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com



