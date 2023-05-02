Smart for Life Announces Planned Launch of Greens First Children’s Chewable Multivitamins in Q2 2023

New Line of Children’s Chewable Multivitamin Formulated with Bioavailable Vitamins for Better Absorption



Contains No Sugar or Artificial Sweeteners and is Easy to Chew and Easy to Swallow





MIAMI, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that it is launching a line of Greens First Children’s Chewable Multivitamins.

These children’s chewable multivitamins represent a new product offering for the Greens First brand. The chewable multivitamins offer 5 tasty fruit ﬂavors that contain bioavailable vitamins, no artiﬁcial colors or preservatives and are a safe and healthy way to help ensure children get the nutrients they need every day.

“Growing up healthy and strong requires the right balance of nutrients, but getting them all from food can be challenging. That's why we created Greens First Children’s Chewable Multivitamins, which are specially formulated to provide the nourishment a growing child needs,” stated Ryan Benson, CEO of Ceautamed Worldwide. “Each yummy tablet contains a blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support your child's overall health and wellbeing. From bones and teeth to the brain and immune system, our multivitamins help ﬁll the nutritional gaps common in children’s diets to support healthy growth and development.”

“We are excited to launch this new product line of Greens First children’s chewable multivitamins,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Greens First developed this line because parents were looking for a high-quality children’s multivitamin from a brand they can trust that has clean ingredients. Unfortunately, kids these days are not getting the proper nutrients they need from their diets due to modern farming practices and processed foods. A high-quality multivitamin can provide optimal levels of essential nutrients to bridge that nutritional gap. We look forward to bringing these tasty, fun and easy chewables to market that we believe will have kids looking forward to taking their vitamins.”

The new line of Greens First Children’s Chewable Multivitamins is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023. To learn more about the various products offered under the Greens First line of vitamins and supplements, please visit: www.greensfirst.com.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

The company’s previously issued letter to shareholders is available at:

www.smartforlifecorp.com/2023/01/12/smart-for-life-ceo-issues-year-end-letter-to-shareholders/.

The Company recently released a video report from A.J. Cervantes, Jr., the Company’s Chairman. That report can be accessed here:

https://smartforlifecorp.com/2023/04/02/chairmans-video-report/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

