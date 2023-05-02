Polyolefin Battery Separator Films Market Can Touch Approximately USD 10.40 billion, Developing at a Rate of 12.67% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyolefin Battery Separator Films Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Polyolefin Battery Separator Films Market Information by Material, Battery Type, End-Use, and Region - Forecast till 2030", By 2030, with a CAGR of 12.67%, the market for polyolefin battery separator films will exceed USD 10.40 billion.

Market Synopsis

A Battery separator is a porous membrane placed between electrodes of opposite polarity, permeable to ionic flow but preventing electric contact of the electrodes. A variety of Battery separators have been used in batteries over the years. Starting with cedar shingles and sausage casing, separators have been manufactured from cellulosic papers and cellophane to nonwoven fabrics, foams, ion exchange membranes, and microporous flat sheet membranes made from polymeric materials. It plays a key role in all batteries. Their main function is to keep the positive and negative electrodes apart to prevent electrical short circuits and at the same time allow rapid transport of ionic charge carriers that are needed to complete the circuit during the passage of current in an electrochemical cell.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11473



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the polyolefin battery separator films industry are

Asahi Kasei Coporation

Celgard



ENTEK



LG Chem Ltd.



SEMCORP Global



SK Innovations LTD.



Sojo Electric Co.



Toray



UBE Corporation



Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 10.40 Billion CAGR 12.67% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Battery Type, End-Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Key Market Drivers Growing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Polyolefin Battery Separator Films:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyolefin-battery-separator-films-market-11473



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market value of polyolefin battery separator films will be significantly bolstered by the rising demand for electronic devices. In a similar vein, as industrialized nations are more willing to create chances for energy saving, the demand for electric cars is also rising in these nations. In nations like Europe, governmental backing for the expansion of energy conservation and carbon-free solutions is gaining strength. Additionally, the demand for electric cars is growing quickly in emerging nations as well. These elements are regarded as the main propellers of the market expansion for polyolefin battery separator films.

The soaring demand for electronic gadgets has an enormous effect on the market value of polyolefin battery separator films. Similarly to this, as developed countries are more eager to develop opportunities for energy conservation, the demand for electric automobiles is also increasing in these countries. Government support for promoting the use of energy-saving technologies and carbon-free alternatives is gaining traction in places like Europe. Additionally, the demand for electric vehicles is rising significantly in emerging markets. These factors are regarded as serving as the primary engines for the market expansion of polyolefin battery separator films.

Due to technological developments such as better network connectivity and user experience, the use of smart devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, and tablets has continuously expanded. Along with this, the internet's quick development and customers' rising disposable incomes and purchasing power have both increased the adoption of such gadgets. Smart devices are powered by lithium-ion batteries because they have a high energy density and a low discharge rate. The revenue growth of the polyolefin battery separator films market is therefore being driven by the electronics industry's strong expansion.

Market Restraints:

Currently, porous polyolefin films made of polyethylene and polypropylene are the most widely used commercial separators for lithium-ion batteries. The majority of traditional electrolytes, including those containing solvents with high dielectric constants like ethylene carbonate, propylene carbonate, and gamma-butyrolactone, are incompatible with these polymer separators. Additionally, the cell's electrolyte dispersion is uneven, which contributes to the battery's poor long-term stability and uneven current distributions.

This issue brings down the demand for the product in the market, resulting in a major growth slowdown.



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/11473



COVID 19 Analysis

Various habits arose post the COVID-19 outbreak, including working from home, maintaining cleanliness, and working in a sanitary environment. Due to the possibility of contracting the coronavirus, many everyday activities, including riding public transportation to work, were risky.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the market for polyolefin battery separator films. For instance, the first quarter of 2020 saw a 39% decrease in China's monthly EV sales. Over the past 10 years, lithium-ion battery prices have dropped significantly; these declining prices, together with the growing acceptance of electric cars, will continue to be the primary drivers of market demand. The mismatch between the supply and demand of raw materials, on the other hand, is likely to impede market expansion throughout the anticipated time.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Polyethylene, polypropylene, and other materials are included in the segmentation of the polyolefin battery separator films market by type of material. In terms of revenue from polyolefin battery separator films, the polyethylene segment retained the lion's share in 2021, accounting for almost 46.55% of the total. Polyethylene is the most dominant and rapidly expanding market category for polyolefin battery separator films. A shutdown mechanism has been incorporated into polyethylene separators for increased safety, which has led to an expansion of this industry.

By Type

Li-ion, Lead Acid, Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal, and Hydride are the various battery types included in the Polyolefin Battery Separator Films Market segmentation. In terms of revenue for the Polyolefin Battery Separator Films Market, the Li-ion segment contributed around 48.47% in 2021, holding the lion's share.

Lithium-ion battery separators are the market segment with the most market share; it is predicted that throughout the projected period, it will continue to develop considerably and dominate the worldwide market. Lithium-ion batteries are presently used in a variety of portable electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, due to their high power per unit weight when compared to other energy storage technologies.

By End Use

Consumer electronics, electric power storage, and automotive (including EV) are among the end-users that make the segmentation of the polyolefin battery separator films market. The market for polyolefin battery separator films was dominated by the consumer electronics industry in 2021, accounting for around 43.62% of market revenue. The consumer electronics sector mostly uses polypropylene and polyethylene separators because of their greater mechanical and chemical durability. Additionally, as consumer electronic applications require highly efficient and lightweight separators for specific applications, polyolefins are commonly employed in this industry.



Ask for Customization:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/11473



Regional Insights

The shift toward battery-operated smart gadgets is bolstering the battery separator market size in North America. The rapid growth of the electric car industry has compelled manufacturers to increase the variety of battery separators they provide. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, American automakers manufactured over 500,000 electric cars in 2020, with hybrid and pure battery EVs making up 2.3% of new vehicle sales.

The market for polyolefin battery separator films in the Asia-Pacific region attracted a sizeable share of 36.66% in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a strong CAGR of 13.46% over the course of the forecast period. The region's largest economy and market is China.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Gas Treatment Market Information by Type (Amines, Non-Amines and others), Application (Power Plants, Refineries, Pulp & Paper, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Sugar), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Intumescent Coatings Market Research Report Information by Technology (Water-Based, Solvent Based, Epoxy Based) by Application (Hydrocarbon, Cellulosic) by End Users (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Forecast till 2028

Laminating Adhesives Market Information by Type (Solvent-Based, Solvent Free, and Others), Resin (Polyether Urethane, Ester), Application (Packaging, Automotive Interiors, Construction Material), and Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe) — Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.