Yacht Charter Market Size Worth USD 11.06 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR

Pune, India, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global yacht charter market was USD 7.22 billion in 2022. The global market size is expected to be USD 7.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023-2030. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Yacht Charter Market, 2023-2030.”

Yacht charter is a service for hiring boats for leisure and recreational purposes. Professionally crewed yachts are equipped with luxurious amenities and are chartered for leisure and corporate purposes. They offer a seamless luxury experience with highest standards of comfort. They are also used for fishing and sailing in some parts of the world especially in European countries, which is also elevating market expansion. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Yacht Charter Market, 2023-2030.”

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

September 2022: The Biograd company Angelina Yacht Charter acquired 85% share in the Split-based charter company Ultra Sailing. With this acquisition, it will be the largest charter company in Croatia with more than 260 vessels in its fleet. This move will enable the company to survive against the leading global players in the Croatian market such as Dream Yacht, Sunsail, and Navigare.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.5 % 2030 Value Projection USD 11.6 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 7.22 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Yacht Charter Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Yacht Type (Motor Yacht, Sailing Yacht, and Others), By Yacht Size (Up to 40m, 40 to 60 m, and Above 60m), By End-use (Leisure, Business, and Others), By Contract Type (Bareboat and Crewed) Growth Drivers Increasing Popularity of Marine Tourism Activities and Recreational Boating to Drive Market Expansion Europe to Dominate Due to Growing Number of Tourist Destinations.

Drivers & Restraints:

The rising popularity of marine tourism and leisure activities and growing disposable income of the populace are driving market growth. Moreover, recreational boating has been gaining popularity, thus propelling the demand for yacht rental services. The presence of advanced booking systems is enabling customers to charter yachts with ease at the time of booking flight tickets, which is further elevating market augmentation.

Additionally, governments of several economies are launching programs and initiatives to boost marine tourism, thus contributing to industry proliferation. For instance, the Indian government is planning to develop infrastructure and services to support local tourism and port city tours, encourage cruise travel, and increase maritime tourists.

On the other hand, the high cost of yacht charter services along with high hidden costs such as value-added tax, insurance, and other costs will hamper market expansion in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

Substantial Decline in Product Demand amid COVID-19 to Hinder Market Expansion

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide severely impacted the tourism industry globally as lockdowns and travel restrictions were imposed and the number of tourists visiting places decreased. The pandemic has caused uncertainties in the industry and disturbances for members of the industrial value chain. Industry players are making several decisions to overcome the uncertainty created by the pandemic, including safety and precautionary measures in charter contracts. In other regions, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, the yacht charter market growth declined during 2020 due to uncertainties.

Report Coverage:

The report provides valuable insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats influencing market dynamics in the forthcoming years. The market is studied by dividing it into segments and regions. Market share, growth rate, and valuation of each segment and region is given as well. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 is studied to enable industry stakeholders to make informed decisions

Segments:

Bareboat Segment to Lead Stoked by Extensive Usage for Sailing and Fishing

As per contract type, the market is divided into bareboat and crewed. Among these, the bareboat segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the privacy offered by bareboat yachts as compared to crewed ones. Moreover, people typically rent bareboat yachts for sporting events, fishing, or sailing from one destination to another, which is further aiding segment growth.

Up to 40m Segment to Dominate Backed by its Affordability and Ease of Use

According to yacht size, the market is split into up to 40 meters, 40 to 60 meters, and above 60 meters. Among these, the up to 40 meters segment held the dominant market share in 2022. End-users prefer yachts of up to 40 meters size owing to their low maintenance costs, affordability, ease of use, and low mooring costs, thus aiding segment expansion.

Motor Yacht Segment to Hold Major Share Due to Surging Demand for Recreational and Personal Activities

By yacht type, the market is arrayed into motor yacht, sailing yacht, and others. Among these, the motor yacht segment captured the largest share in 2022. The growing demand for motor yachts for recreational and personal activities in various countries worldwide is propelling segment expansion. Furthermore, motor yachts can be sailed in shallow water, allowing customers to navigate almost all coastlines and narrow and shallow creeks.

Leisure Segment to Hold Largest Share Due to Growing Tourism Sector

By end-user, the market is split into leisure, business, and others. Among these, the leisure segment led the market in 2022 owing to increased tourism. The emergence of new tourist destinations offering beautiful scenery and luxury cruises has encouraged ultra-rich people worldwide to discover these tourist destinations. Moreover, leading players focusing on providing luxury cruising for their customers will boost segment expansion.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Europe captured the largest yacht charter market share in 2022 backed by the growing popularity of marine tourism and increasing number of tourist destinations in the region. The growing popularity of water sports and fishing activities along with rising number of upper-class individuals are also augmenting the industry in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the coming years backed by rising urbanization, growing living standards, and increasing disposable income. The rising popularity of recreational activities such as water sports and fishing in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, and Australia and expanding maritime tourism sector also attribute to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Launch of New Luxury Yachts by Industry Leaders to Drive Market Expansion

Industry leaders often make strategic moves, such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, to maximize profits and gather larger revenues. For example, in January 2022, Yachting Partners International (YPI) a full-service yachting house recently introduced its first and only luxury charter yacht for cruising on the Nile River. Located in Luxor, Egypt, the 180-footer, christened Berge, will take seafarers along Africa’s longest river. The route of the Berge runs between Luxor and Aswan and is dotted with breath-taking natural wonders and landmarks.

List of Key Players Covered in the Yacht Charter Market Report:

Worldwide Boat LLC (U.S.)

Dream Yacht Group (U.S.)

Northrop & Johnson (France)

Sailo Inc. (Monaco)

Camper & Nicholsons (Japan)

Ocean Independence (Switzerland)

Burgess Yachts (U.K.)

The Moorings Limited (U.S.)

Boatbookings (U.K.)

Ritzy Charters LLC (U.S.)

Yacht Charter Market Segmentation:

By Contract Type

Bareboat

Crewed

By Yacht Size

Up to 40m

40 to 60m

Above 60m

By Yacht Type

Motor Yacht

Sail Yacht

Others

By End-use

Leisure

Business

Other

