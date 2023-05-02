



Solidus announces start of due diligence of the acquisition of a major rural Florida fixed wireless access provider

ORMOND BEACH, FL, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Solidus Communications, Inc. (“Solidus” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: SLDC) signs Letter of Intent, starts process of Acquisition of Fixed Wireless Access Provider.



Dear Shareholders,



Solidus Communications’ trading/ticker symbol has transitioned to “SLDC”. Please ensure that your feeds and saved searches are updated to continue receiving our updates.

Solidus is pleased to announce that a Letter of Intent has been drafted, signed by Solidus and countersigned by the owners of a regional wireless internet service provider in Central Florida.

The acquisition, once completed, will add an additional 1 million dollars of revenue per year, approximately 1 million dollars in assets, and includes over 1 thousand customers who provide a residual monthly revenue of approximately 93,000 dollars per month.

Among the assets included in the sale are several corporate owned tower locations which will expand our reach in the area, connecting several disparate networks – expanding existing coverage areas.

Solidus is currently performing due diligence on the assets, financials, and customer accounts of the fixed wireless provider.

“The Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) segment is primed for an explosion. The available technology has improved, affording fiber-like speeds in the unlikeliest places. Technologies, such as Tarana’s CBRS 3Ghz units provide Solidus Communications with inroads into rural Florida and beyond. The application of the equipment to Rural America’s connectivity problems bridges the digital divide that currently marginalizes Rural America,” stated CEO William Sanchez.

Other acquisitions are being contemplated and will be made public as they coalesce.

“On our path to up list, quality acquisition targets, like this Fixed Wireless Access provider, will improve shareholder value, ensuring market acceptance of our business model. We are in good company, as evidenced by the number of large carriers making fixed wireless access an important component of their business model,” stated CEO William Sanchez.

Let the stronger hands prevail.

Thank You,

William J Sanchez

President & CEO

Solidus Communications, Inc.

