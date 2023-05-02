Alberta wildlife painter to accompany Arctic Expedition departing from Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned painter Keith Andrews will be the Artist-in-Residence for an upcoming 1-Day Polar Bear Expedition from Edmonton to Churchill, Manitoba.



“We are incredibly honored to collaborate with an artist of the caliber and popularity of Mr. Keith Andrews” said Joshua Gale, President of Gold Star Canadian Tours.

Keith Andrews is an Alberta-based oil painter with a passion for wildlife and the natural environment. He specializes in a highly realistic style of painting, working primarily in black and white, with a striking balance of light and shadow. His original work hangs in homes and galleries around the world.

“The mood, the feeling, the story. These are the things I try to weave into my work,” said Keith. “Seeing Polar Bears in the wild will be incredible and I am excited for the opportunity to share my artistic process with the tour guests.”

Changing demographics and expectations mean that travelers are increasingly seeking out holistically engaging vacation options, even in the Arctic. “It's not just about the Polar Bears. Those who choose to explore the Arctic also want cultural immersion and authentic experiences”, says Gale. “As an experienced professional artist, Keith will provide an inspiring perspective for our guests that will compliment the rugged beauty of the region.”

Gold Star Canadian Tour’s 1 day trip from Edmonton to Churchill, Manitoba takes place during prime Polar Bear viewing season. Reservations are now open for the Edmonton Expedition, scheduled for Sunday November 5th. Gold Star Canadian Tours advises that Expeditions tend to book to full capacity 6 months in advance, and recommended planning early.

