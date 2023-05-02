Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7-9% by 2027 : A Life-Sustaining & Life-Saving Therapy

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) is a slow and gentle form of dialysis that removes excess fluids and waste products from the blood in a continuous manner, similar to the way the kidneys function in healthy individuals.

Adoption of CRRT for the Treatment of Critically ill Patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Fuels its Global Demand

AKI is a global problem and is common among critically ill patients. It is estimated that 13.3 million people worldwide are affected by AKI annually, ~85% of whom live in developing countries. The goals of CRRT for critically ill patients with AKI include maintaining fluid, electrolyte, acid-base, and solute balance, supporting renal recovery, and allowing other supportive interventions to proceed without complication or limitation.

Multiple Advantages Associated with CRRT Boosts the Growth of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Hemodynamic instability is common among critically ill patients with AKI receiving RRT. CRRT may have a better hemodynamic profile compared with other intermittent therapies, including intermittent hemodialysis (IHD) and sustained low-efficiency dialysis. Among the CRRT’s advantages, relative to other RRT, is the prevention of changes in intracerebral water. CRRT is also considered safer than IHD in patients at risk of cerebral edema.

Growing Awareness Regarding Kidney Health & Prevention Program Drives the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market

Currently, a large number of kidney health & prevention programs are run by organizations such as National Kidney Foundation (NKF), The National Kidney Disease Education Program (NKDEP), and local governments across the world to raise awareness regarding evidence-based interventions to improve understanding, detection, and management of kidney diseases.

For instance,

In September 2022, Fresenius Medical Care, announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Malaysia, to work together in promoting kidney health and the prevention of chronic kidney disease amongst children and their families in Malaysia.



Covid-19 Impact on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Globally, healthcare systems have been affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the covid-19, approximately 15%-30% of patients with COVID-19 admitted to the ICU were showing signs of kidney failure and needed CRRT. In such cases, CRRT acted as a life-sustaining and life-saving therapy.

Key Market Challenges: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

The high costs of the CRRT procedures and the risk & complications associated with the CRRT such as catheter-related complications, blood loss, infection or access failure, fluctuations in salt balance, hemodialysis-related complications, coagulopathy, and venous thrombosis are likely to hamper the growth of the continuous renal replacement therapy market in the upcoming years.

North America is Expected to Continue to Hold a Larger Share in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market

From a geographical perspective, North America is set to hold a larger market share in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market. This can be mainly attributed to the rising incidences of AKI, technological advancements in continuous renal replacement therapy products, and an increase in the number of diabetic patients in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Some of the established and emerging players operating in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market are Baxter, B. Braun, Fresenius Medical Care AG, Medtronic, and Nipro Corporation, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

All leading players operating in the continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner a larger market share.

For instance,

In August 2022, Fresenius Medical Care closed a three-way merger including Fresenius Health Partners, the value-based care division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, and created a premier value-based kidney care provider in USA.

closed a three-way merger including Fresenius Health Partners, the value-based care division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, and created a premier value-based kidney care provider in USA. In April 2022, Baxter International Inc. announced the U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of the company’s ST Set used in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).

