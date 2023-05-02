Close Encounters Of Another Kind: For Sci-Fi Enthusiasts, New Book IAOTE` Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Charleston, SC, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine a world free of disease and conflict. For US Air Force veteran Ken Harris, it’s more than just a dream. After experiencing some vivid dreams, Harris began writing down scenarios that played out in his mind while sleeping. And what started out as a dream journal eventually morphed into something more. IAOTE` is a new science fiction novel centered around an extraordinary alien encounter. Like many combat veterans, Harris dreams of a world at peace and a healthy planet where all can prosper. Yet, he recognizes the challenges of accomplishing such a goal. And as Harris concludes, the world might just need some otherworldly help to achieve it. With hundreds of reported UFO sightings in 2022 alongside the Pentagon’s recent establishment of an office committed to investigating and studying reports of UFOs, what better time to consider what can be learned from extraterrestrial life.

In IAOTE`, a middle-aged man encounters a wounded alien and is given the chance to make history by saving mankind from its self-inflicted demise. Aided by the knowledge and technology of the alien race, he sets his dream for a better way of life into motion but must grapple with the sacrifices that come with it. Through the novel, Harris examines the lengths mankind must go to achieve a utopian world, and consequently, he sets the stage for the ever-present battle between good and evil within everyone. Raising hope for mankind, IAOTE` is a story for dreamers and sci-fi enthusiasts. After all, it could happen.

IAOTE` is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Ken Harris is a US Air Force veteran and retired entrepreneur. He took over his father’s company and ran a sole proprietorship business for thirty-four years. He is married with two daughters and owns six dogs. When not writing, he enjoys overlanding throughout the vast wilderness of the American West in his Jeep.

