The Producto Group welcomes Strategic Business and Solutions Focused Industry Leader to its Executive Management Team

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Producto Group (the “Company” or “Producto”), a solution driven manufacturer of high-precision round tooling, precision machining and assemblies for complex components and heavy-gauge custom plastic enclosures, announced today that it appointed Jason Habib, Head of Business Development, effective immediately. His responsibilities include leading all commercial and business development operations which involve identifying new opportunities and applications for growth, increase Producto’s footprint across our key markets, and develop our marketing and brand presence.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jason to The Producto Group,” said Mark Rauenzahn, Chief Executive Officer of Producto. “Jason is joining our team at a pivotal time. With his successful track record of identifying and developing customer-focused solutions combined with facilitating long term business relationships, he adds a significant layer of depth and leadership to our team.”

Habib most recently served as Regional Sales Manager for Fives Landis Corp., in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he provided a range of high precision grinding solutions to customers in the medical device, heavy duty, bearing and performance racing industries. With a career spanning over 30 years, Jason has taken on various roles within the manufacturing and precision machining industries. Ranging from machining applications, manufacturing engineering and production management to sales management positions for some of the leading premier machine tool builders in the industry.

“I am excited to build on the success of The Producto Group and work alongside Mark and the rest of the Producto team,” said Mr. Habib. “I am eager to offer our customers an expansive suite of solutions to meet their most challenging precision tooling, complex machining and plastic enclosure needs.”

The Producto Group, and its subsidiaries, will also be attending and exhibiting at Automate, May 22-25th. Come find us at Booth #4646. We look forward to seeing you there!

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic, Brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

