Risk Strategies Acquires International Insurance Brokers, Ltd.

BOSTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired International Insurance Brokers, Ltd. (IIB), a full-service retail agency based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Tracing its roots back to 1979, IIB today is a large, commercial lines focused brokerage firm with a strong regional brand principally focused on providing property & casualty and employee group benefits products. Highly tech-enabled in its operations, the firm has a strong concentration of clients across Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Texas.

“We’re building out our central region presence as a specialist that brings a client-first, business savvy approach to risk and liability management,” said Steve Giannone, Risk Strategies Central Regional Leader. “International Insurance Brokers is a great fit for us and this approach to expanding our capabilities without compromise.”

International Insurance Broker’s comprehensive and systematic approach to risk management and protection has engendered strong loyalty and retention among its customer base. The firm’s top 10 client relationships have averaged 17 years. Leading client industries include transportation, non-profit, technology, manufacturing, energy and contractors.

“As we looked to scale our success, we saw cultural fit as key,” said Caroline Sniff, IIB Managing Partner. “Risk Strategies client-first, approach, emphasis on collaboration and depth and scope of resources make them the right fit for our clients and our people.”

In addition to commercial and personal lines insurance, IIB also offers clients captive expertise as well as a portfolio of business and individual financial products and strategies including financial services, retirement plans, life insurance and annuities.

