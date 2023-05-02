LMN Architects Celebrates the Construction Progress of the Field Arts & Events Hall at the Port Angeles Waterfront Center

Seattle, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMN Architects is pleased to celebrate the construction progress of the Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, Washington. The new cultural center aspires to strengthen the creative community while embracing the natural beauty of the region.

The Field Arts & Events Hall, located at the Port Angeles Waterfront Center, is a performing arts space and community gathering place on the city’s waterfront. The project is intended to celebrate local and regional artists, facilitate cultural enrichment in the area and add a new point of interest for visitors. Adjacent to historic downtown Port Angeles, the building will support numerous local community arts organizations while aspiring to enhance the broader creative and cultural community.

Julie Adams, Partner, comments: “Community developments like the new Field Arts & Events Hall are important civic projects that bring people together. Our experience in the design of performing arts centers and cultural arts districts has honed our rigorous technical approach to these complex spaces, where we create integrated, flexible environments that foster creativity and engage communities. We are excited with the construction progress along the new waterfront development in Port Angeles and look forward to attending the first public events.”

The building features a 500-seat multi-purpose performance hall designed to accommodate orchestral music, dance, dramatic theater and amplified music events and festivals. The intimate, multipurpose auditorium has been designed with a level of flexibility that optimizes a wide range of artistic performances reflective of local and regional arts groups. A second level conference center with sweeping views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca creates an event destination unique to Port Angeles and the North Peninsula with 300 seat banquet capacity. Dressing rooms and other performance related spaces, a catering kitchen and administrative suite support the operations of the building. An art gallery, conference center and coffee shop complement the performance space and welcome visitors for a variety of activities throughout the day.

Port Angeles’ history and ecosystem is celebrated in the aesthetics of the building, giving users a chance to engage with the town’s unique culture and geography while the spectacular natural environment is captured within the architectural gestures of the building. Visitors arrive at a street level urban entry and progress up a feature stair to be met with panoramic views of the Olympic Mountains and Strait of Juan de Fuca. Port Angeles’ timber history is represented through the use of wood and natural materials throughout the building. A curtain wall constructed of regionally sourced timber mullions offers 270-degree wrap-around views in the multi-level lobby and conference space. The wooden lobby ceiling gives warmth to the public spaces with integrated lighting that mimics sunlight reflecting off the water.

Cameron Irwin, Principal, comments: “Positioned in a unique location in Port Angeles where you can experience the water and the mountains, the Field Arts & Events Hall is designed to be reflective of its surroundings. Regional wood materials are utilized throughout the building, and glass has been strategically integrated in the design to open the building to the community and the nature around the site. As we continue to experience the building taking shape, it is exciting to envision how the project reaffirms the important role of community, art, music, and theater in Port Angeles.”

Located where the mountains meet the sea, born of local ambition and persistence, and showcasing the artistic, cultural, and creative talents of the region, Field Arts & Events Hall will be the cultural hub in Port Angeles and the North Olympic Peninsula.

LMN Architects is recipient of the 2016 AIA National Architecture Firm Award and is widely recognized for its design of projects that support smart, sustainable, cities. The firm has designed several important civic and cultural projects in Washington, including Benaroya Hall, McCaw Hall, the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building, and the Seattle Asian Art Museum, and are currently designing the Seattle Aquarium Ocean Pavilion to be located on the waterfront. The firm’s ongoing dedication to communities at all scales is underscored by its important, iconic work across Washington state and beyond.

About LMN Architects

Since its founding in 1979, LMN Architects has dedicated its practice to the health and vitality of communities of all scales. Internationally recognized for the planning and design of environments that elevate the social experience. The firm works across a diversity of project typologies, including higher education facilities, science and technology, civic and cultural projects, conference and convention centers, urban mixed-use and transportation.

LMN has successfully completed more than 700 projects across North America, such as the Voxman Music Building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas; Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, Canada; Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School in Seattle, Washington; Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington; Sound Transit University of Washington Station in Seattle, Washington; and the recently completed expansion and renovation of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.

Based in Seattle, Washington, the firm employs 150 talented professionals practicing architecture, interior design, and urban design. The quality of the work has been recognized with nearly 300 national and international design awards, including the prestigious 2016 National Architecture Firm Award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

For more information on the work of LMN Architects, please visit lmnarchitects.com

