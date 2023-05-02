Global Biotechnology Reagents Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Drives Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology Reagents Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biotechnology reagents market is expected to grow from $72.01 billion in 2022 to $78.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The biotechnology reagents market is expected to grow to $110.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Major players in the biotechnology reagents market are Life Technologies Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Water Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, General Electric incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Group, bioMerieux SA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Lonza Group, Hoefer Inc., Quality Biological Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Promega Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.

Biotechnology reagents refer to chemical compounds that are used in detecting, measuring, and preparing a product, and others by facilitating chemical. Biotechnology reagents are used in the quantification and detection of desired substances, as the binding of reagents to the substance or other related substances triggers certain reactions.



The main types of biotechnology reagents are life science reagents, analytical reagents, and other reagents. Life science reagents refer to the substances used in a chemical reaction to observe the data record changes and to analyze this data to determine the cause of a disease. It is used in various applications such as protein synthesis and purification, gene expression, DNA and RNA analysis, and drug testing. The various end-users include biotech companies, research institutes, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and other end-users.



The biotechnology reagents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Biotechnology reagents market statistics, including Biotechnology reagents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a Biotechnology reagents market share, detailed Biotechnology reagents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the Biotechnology reagents industry. This Biotechnology reagents market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the biotechnology reagent market. Major companies are focused on developing innovative products based on new technologies to strengthen their position in the biotechnology reagent market.

For instance, in April 2022, CN BIO Innovations, a UK-based company operating in single and multi-organ micro-physiological systems and innovative lab technologies, introduced the PhysioMimix in-a-box reagent kit for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that can be used in Organs-on-chips system to provide researchers with in-house capabilities to study mechanics and physiological responses of disease concerning drug efficacy and safety toxicology, which facilitates more accurate and cost-effective drug development.



In April 2022, Meridian Bioscience, a US-based life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes purified reagents and related products, acquired Euprotein Inc for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help Meridian increase its recombinant capabilities while accelerating its pipeline of novel immunological tools. Euprotein is a US-based biotechnology company that offers specialized development and manufacturing of bioresearch reagents.



North America was the largest region in the biotechnology reagents market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biotechnology reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the biotechnology reagents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to propel the growth of the biotechnology reagents market going forward. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) refers to the molecular technique that is used to amplify smaller segments of DNA into large segments used to diagnose certain infectious diseases and study genetic changes.

For polymerase chain reaction (PCR), biotechnology reagents are used to maintain a stable pH during the PCR process to ensure proper DNA synthesis function, which can later be used for various genomic studies and diagnosis purposes.

The biotechnology reagents market includes revenues earned by entities by chromatography, in-vitro diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction and cell culture technologies. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

