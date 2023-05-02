New Resonate Real-Time Investments Data Solution Offers Greater Insight into Investor Preferences for Improved Acquisition, Market Research, and Product Development

RESTON, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of AI-powered consumer data and intelligence, has launched the Resonate Investments solution, featuring hundreds of data attributes including demographics, psychographics, behaviors, sentiment, intent and values of today’s investors. This solution enables investment companies to enrich their existing data to obtain a holistic understanding of their customers and prospects to more efficiently and effectively drive growth and revenue. The Resonate Investments data is scaled to 230 million consumer profiles and 1 billion devices, providing the freshest, most comprehensive data set for improved analytics, modeling and targeting performance.



“Despite vast data stores, today’s wealth-management and investment firms are challenged to augment their first-party data with the right data to accelerate their growth,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Resonate provides investment firms with comprehensive, continuously updated, privacy-safe data sets that allow them to understand customers and prospects holistically. In the investment firms’ ecosystems or in our Resonate Ignite platform, the Resonate AI-powered data set is unparalleled in driving more effective marketing across the customer lifecycle.”

Wealth-management and investment firms’ acquisition, upsell and retention marketing efforts are impeded by the quality, breadth and reach of current third party data options with limited availability of research on consumer intent to switch, competitive intelligence, consumer behavior and preferences and investment trends (i.e., robo-investing, crypto, or NFTs). .

Resonate Investments enables investment firms to:

Identify, understand, and target investors based on consumer-level insights that help uncover the right investors for their services

Accelerate competitive intelligence by leveraging data specific to what type of investors invest in specific firms and why

Leverage a unique data set to stay on top of investment trends and identify the people who are interested in specific technologies, enabling opportunities for upsell or new product growth



In addition, marketers can use Resonate Investments to enhance their acquisition, retention, and upsell/cross-sell initiatives to:

Find the right investors: By leveraging Resonate’s vast set of consumer data, including hundreds of wealth management and investment industry-specific attributes, marketers can identify and target people who are looking for a specific type of investment firm (e.g., self-invested or via an advisor). Using Resonate Investments data, firms can design better products, services, and messaging, and more accurately target them across all media channels. They can use these rich, psychographic insights to help better deliver personalized messaging and can build more robust look-alike segments for targeting their most profitable audiences.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in AI-driven data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer data for insights, analysis, and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 230 million U.S. individuals. Resonate data is delivered through data append, the easy-to-use Resonate Ignite platform or through the highly rated Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics, and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, or causes.

For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

