Credit Card Issuance Services Market expected to hit USD 1754.31 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Information Technology & Telecommunication research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Credit Card Issuance Services Market ”. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 1030.28 Bn in 2022 to USD 1754.31 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9 percent.



Market Size in 2022 USD 1030.28 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 1754.31 Bn CAGR 7.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Issuers and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Credit Card Issuance Services Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report involves a detailed analysis of the market through credit card penetration and the market share of Credit Card Issuance Services Key Players in the five geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. The report involves offers, schemes and business strategies of key companies to assist new entrants in the Credit Card Issuance Services Market. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the market by value and volume. The report analyzes the market through segments: type, issuers and end-users along with their multiple sub-segments. The report provides data regarding growth hubs, competitive landscape, regional insights, investment feasibility and factors restraining the Credit Card Issuance Services Market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. Collected data was later analyzed by SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis, which provides political, social , economic and environmental, technological and legal aspects of the market.

Credit Card Issuance Services Market Overview

Any bank or financial organization issues a credit card to the customer to pay for their goods and services, it is more like buy now and pay later. The growing demand for cash alternatives in emergencies and down payment funds in buying anything is expected to drive the Credit Card Issuance Services Market. Recently on Feb 28, 2023, SBI Card collaborated with CRED, a credit card payment platform . Such collaborations are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Credit Card Issuance Services Market Dynamics

The major Credit Card Issuance Services Key Companies are offering purchase protections, benefits and travel perks along with creating new revenue streams for themselves through affiliate marketing and evaluating their organizations through inorganic growth. The growth of the Credit Card Issuance Services Market is also supported by the favourable initiatives by the authorities in digitization of the financial services. The Credit Card Issuance Services Market is expected to slow down due to disruptors and no differentiation from other key competitors.

Credit Card Issuance Services Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. The report states that North American market accounted for nearly USD 183 Bn in 2022 and the growth is supported by the presence of major Credit Card Issuance Services Key Players such as MasterCard, American Express and Discover Bank in the region. The Credit Card Issuance Services Market in the United States is growing faster than the overall economy as per the research.

Credit Card Issuance Services Market Segmentation

By Type:

Consumer Credit Cards

Business Credit Cards

By Issuers:

Banks

Credit Unions

NBFCs





By End User:

Personal

Business

The consumer credit cards segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Consumer credit cards provide consumers with the necessary funds for their expenses. The repayment period can vary from months to several years and is sometimes secured with collateral such as a home or car or unsecured, based on things bought through a consumer credit card.

Business segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the Credit Card Issuance Services Market. Credit reporting policies for personal and business credit card users differ as personal credit card reports to Experian and TransUnion whereas, business credit card generally reports to credit bureaus for businesses.

Credit Card Issuance Services Key Competitors include:

Fiserv Inc.

Marqeta Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Entrust Corporation.

GPUK LLP.

Nium Pte. Ltd.

Fis

Thales

American Express Company

SBI

IDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

Standard Chartered

CITI Bank

VISA

CHASE

Capital One

Discover Bank

Wells Fargo

Key questions answered in the Credit Card Issuance Services Market are:

What is Credit Card Issuance Services Market?

What was the Credit Card Issuance Services Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Credit Card Issuance Services Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Credit Card Issuance Services Market?

What are the major restraints for the Credit Card Issuance Services Market?

Which segment dominated the Credit Card Issuance Services Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Credit Card Issuance Services Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Credit Card Issuance Services Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Credit Card Issuance Services Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Credit Card Issuance Services Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Credit Card Issuance Services Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Issuers and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

