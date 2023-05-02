St. Joseph’s Health Enhances Provider Communications with careMESH’s Healthcare Directory and User-Friendly Messaging Services

Reston, VA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- careMESH , a provider data company focused on enabling seamless communication with any healthcare provider nationwide, today announced that it has implemented its services with New Jersey-based St. Joseph’s Health . careMESH services were selected to significantly expand the health system’s clinical communications reach to all community physicians, including digital access to electronic medical records.

St. Joseph’s Health, a world-class hospital and healthcare network, is one of the country's leading clinical teaching and academic centers, supported by over 5,000 leading and renowned physicians, nurses, and clinicians. The organization uses careMESH CONNECT messaging services, powered by its SEARCH national provider directory, to securely deliver admission and discharge summaries to primary care providers.

Using careMESH, St. Joseph’s will focus on several key areas, including:

Streamlining external communications with community physicians

Reducing reliance on fax to share clinical information

Ensuring all recipients have flexible options to receive and use clinical information to support patient treatment

“We are excited about the collaboration and possibilities with careMESH,” said Beth J. Kushner, DO , Chief Medical Information Officer and emergency medicine physician at St. Joseph's Health. “This new system allows us to send clinical communications from our Cerner electronic health record to share data and deliver time-sensitive care summaries, lab results, and medical records to any provider designated by our patients. The providers know they can rely on timely and accurate information to help them deliver the best possible care.”

Added Catherine Thomas , careMESH Vice President of Customer Success: “Establishing a communications infrastructure that effectively shares the right patient information with the right providers in the right way is challenging. careMESH messaging services, made possible through our provider data platform, provide St. Joseph’s with a cost-effective platform to deliver information across the community and relieve manual effort from their clinical and IT teams so that they can focus on the immediate needs of patient care.”

About careMESH

The careMESH provider data platform and suite of services connect the care continuum so that hospitals, health systems, public health agencies, payers, and others can communicate about patients, maintain complete control over when and where information is shared, and rapidly reduce reliance on outdated tools such as fax and phone calls. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About St Joseph’s Health

Founded in 1867 by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, St. Joseph’s Health is a world-class hospital and healthcare network supported by more than 5,000 leading and renowned physicians, nurses, and clinicians. From its humble beginnings, St. Joseph’s Health has become one of the premier health systems in the state, serving more than 1.5 million patients annually. The organization continues to evolve as the leading health resource in the community, the largest employer in Passaic County, and one of the largest providers of charity care in New Jersey.

The health system operates a full continuum of care, including a regional tertiary care medical center (St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Paterson), an acute care medical center (St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center, Wayne) a state-designated children’s hospital (St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Paterson), a rehabilitation and long-term care facility (St. Joseph’s Healthcare & Rehab Center, Cedar Grove), an outpatient facility (St. Joseph’s Totowa Health Campus, Totowa) comprehensive home care (Visiting Health Services of New Jersey), and multiple ambulatory care centers located throughout Northern New Jersey. The system is further supported by St. Joseph’s Health Medical Group, which operates more than 100 physician medical and specialty practices across northern New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.stjosephshealth.org .

Attachment