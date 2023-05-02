Carrier Screening Market to hit USD 5.19 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.6 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Information Technology & Telecommunication research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Carrier Screening Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Carrier Screening Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 2 Bn in 2022 to USD 5.19 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.6 percent.



Carrier Screening Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 2 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 5.19 Bn. CAGR 14.6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Medical Condition, Technology and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides detailed data regarding the latest innovations and mergers and acquisitions happening in the market. The report involves the details of the Carrier Screening Key Players’ partnerships with local players in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. The report provides analysis of the market through Carrier Screening Key Companies’ market share and their gross income, recent developments and business strategies, which is expected to help Carrier Screening New Market Entrants. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the Carrier Screening Market by value and volume. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. The data from interviews with market leaders and opinions from business owners and research analysts. Secondary data were gathered from annual reports of organizations and paid databases. Collected data was later analyzed by using SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model, which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities and the competitive landscape in the Carrier Screening Market.

Carrier Screening Market Overview

Carrier screening is a type of genetic test in the medical field, which tells whether a person is carrying a gene for certain genetic disorders. The test is carried out mostly before the pregnancy to know the chances of having a genetic disorder in the child . As they said, “Precaution is better than cure” so, the growing need to detect the disease early is the major factor that is expected to drive the Carrier Screening Market. The growing trend of using Next-generation Sequencing Technology is a lucrative opportunity for Carrier Screening Key Players to invest in Carrier Screening Market. The cost of a Carrier Screening Test varies as per the complexity of the test, which might hamper the growth of the Carrier Screening Market. Recently, MedGenome, a genetic diagnostic company is adopting inorganic growth to grow their business in developing markets by partnering with other Carrier Screening Companies and advancing their Carrier Screening Solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The report has included all the important segments in the Carrier Screening Market and helps the client to understand the market.

Carrier Screening Market Dynamics

The growing genetic disorders and the cost effectiveness, accurate results, growing concerns regarding the health of a next generation are expected to drive the Carrier Screening Market. The growth of the Carrier Screening Market is also supported by the evaluation of the inorganic growth by the major Carrier Screening Key Players. The ethical concerns and the stringent regulations in approval of screening test and the lack of awareness is expected to hinder the growth of the Carrier Screening Market.

Carrier Screening Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 percent in the Carrier Screening Market during the forecast period. The advanced carrier screening techniques, which provides an accurate diagnosis of the disease and the increased awareness regarding the genetic disorders is expected to drive the region’s growth throughout the forecast period (2023-2029).

Carrier Screening Market Segmentation

By Type:

Expanded Carrier Screening Customized Panel Testing Predesigned Panel Testing

Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

By Medical Condition:

Pulmonary Conditions

Hematological Conditions

Neurological Conditions

Other Conditions

By Technology:

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays

Others

By End User:

Hospitals and clinics

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices

Others

Based on Type, the expanded carrier screening segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Expanded carrier screening looks for multiple carrier mutations that are possible practically and doesn’t make assumptions based on ethnicity or family history. Hospitals and clinics i.e. healthcare segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the Carrier Screening Market. As the main use of carrier screening is in the diagnosis of gene disorders, cancer patients and others.

Sustainable Packaging Key Competitors include:

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Diasorin S.p.A.

Natera Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Opko Health Inc

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

InVitae Corporation

Sena4

LabCorp

CENTOGENE

Luminex Corporation

BGI Genomics

Gene by Gene

Progenity

Otogenetics Corporation

Pathway Genomics

MedGenome

True Health

ZAI Lab

Azenta

Dante Labs

Ambry Genetics



Key questions answered in the Carrier Screening Market are:

What is Carrier Screening Market?

What was the Carrier Screening Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Carrier Screening Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Carrier Screening Market?

What are the major restraints for the Carrier Screening Market?

Which segment dominated the Carrier Screening Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Carrier Screening Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Carrier Screening Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Carrier Screening Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Carrier Screening Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Carrier Screening Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Medical Condition, Technology and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

