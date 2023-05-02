Antacids Market Is Expected to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global antacids market generated $6.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details



Forecast Period 2023-2032



Base Year 2022



Market Size in 2022 $6.7 Billion



Market Size in 2032 $9.1 Billion



CAGR 3.1%



No. of Pages in Report 249



Segments Covered Mechanism of Action, Formulation Type, Distribution Channel, and Region



Drivers Rise in the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) Easy availability of over the counter (OTC) antacids The surge in demand for antacids among the geriatric population



Opportunities







Rapid changes in global population lifestyle



Restraints Restrictions on the use of antacids The emergence of newer and more effective alternative treatments for acid-related conditions

Impact of COVID-19 on Antacids Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the antacid industry. The prevalence of gastrointestinal symptoms, including heartburn and acid reflux, increased significantly during the pandemic, leading to a surge in demand for antacids. However, disruptions in supply chains and distribution systems due to lockdowns and trade restrictions caused delays and shortages in some areas, affecting the availability of antacids.

Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, several nations implemented strategies to stabilize the supply chain for medicines and medical equipment, including antacids. As the world is gradually recovering from the pandemic, the antacid market has seen rapid growth in recent times.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global antacids market covering its various segments such as the mechanism of action, formulation type, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped into to achieve growth in the coming years.

By mechanism of action, the non-systemic antacids segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than three-fifths of the global antacids market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. The same segment, on the other hand, would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The systemic antacids segment is also studied in the report.

By formulation type, the tablets segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global antacids market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Furthermore, the liquids segment would display the fastest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The others segment is also analyzed in the report.

By distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global antacids market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail from 2023 to 2032. However, the online providers segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.0% by 2032. The hospital pharmacies segment is also discussed in the report.

By region, the market in North America was the largest in 2022, garnering around two-fifths of the global antacids market revenue. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.9% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key players of the global antacids market analyzed in the research include WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation, Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, In first Healthcare Inc., Haleon plc, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

