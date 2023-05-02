India Poultry Feed Market Report 2023: A $20.86 Billion Market in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Poultry Feed Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's poultry feed market attained a value of USD 20,866.9 million in 2022. Aided by the growing popularity of rural backyard poultry systems in the country, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 31,489.4 million by 2028.



Poultry feed refers to food for farm poultry including duck, geese, and chicken, among others. Healthy feed contains an adequate amount of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and other additives beneficial for the specific species. Poultry feed is ideally stored in clean and dry places in order to prevent spoilage as it can cause infection in the poultry.



In poultry, there is a requirement of adequate essential macro and micronutrients which is provided to them by poultry feed, while lactose fermentation of the feed can help in providing the poultry with the necessary minerals and vitamins. Careful selection of the blend of ingredients in the feed aids in providing a balanced diet to the poultry which is essential for increasing and improving the quality of end products such as eggs and meat.



Increasing popularity of rural backyard poultry systems is driving the growth of the India poultry feed market. Backyard poultry provides a source of income generation to rural job-seekers and provides a strong source of protein for rural consumers in the form of eggs and meat. Widespread adoption of this practice has increased the consumption of poultry feed.



Rising focus of consumers on food quality is another key trend propelling the growth of the poultry feed market in India. Consumption of high-quality food is essential as it provides people with essential nutrients that enable them to function at peak capacity. Increasing health awareness among individuals has resulted in heightening demand for good quality food products, including animal-based food products that are sourced from poultry.

With the rising demand for poultry-based food products, there is an increasing focus on provision of high-quality feed to the poultry so as to ensure quality produce. Over the past few years, consumption of poultry meat and eggs among the individuals has increased due to their high protein content, and this shift has positively impacted the growth of the India poultry feed market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22150.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $31489.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered India

Market Breakup by Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Market Segmentation by Poultry Type:

Layers

Broilers

Turkeys and Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North

South

East and Central

West

Market Segregation by Additive Type:

Amino acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Toxin binders

Enzymes

Acidifiers

Probiotics

Antioxidants

Market Breakup by Concentrate Type:

5% and 7.5%

10% and 25%

Others

