HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA) Shareholders to Contact Firm, Firm Investigating Claims for Knowingly Exposing FOX to Substantial Liability for False Reporting, Tucker Carlson Out After $787M Settlement Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA) long term shareholders, or investors who purchased FOX securities and suffered losses, to contact the Firm and provide information on your trades.

Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA) Investigation:

On Mar. 31, 2022, a Delaware Superior Court judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting brought against Fox News and Fox Corp. will go to trial in April. Hagens Berman is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders and investors based on Fox’s admittedly knowing false news reporting, including that by Fox News’ highest-rated prime time host (Tucker Carlson), while recklessly exposing Fox Corporation to substantial liability for defamation of Dominion Voting Systems.

Then, on the first day of trial (Apr. 18, 2023), Dominion announced that Fox agreed to pay $787 million to settle Dominion’s claims against it. The Wall Street Journal reported that “[l]egal observers said the agreement was the largest known media defamation settlement ever in the U.S.” The WSJ also noted that Fox still faces a separate $2.7 billion lawsuit brought by Smartmatic USA, a voting machine company making similar claims.

Most recently, on Apr. 24, 2023 the WSJ reported that Tucker Carlson’s last show was on Apr. 21, 2023 and that he is leaving the network.

“We are focused on whether Fox knowingly published false news and the impact on its business and reputation,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation. “Potential claims may exist against those officers, directors, producers and hosts who knowingly put FOX at risk.”

