Regarding the Board member of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB appointment

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB informs that by the decision of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania as the sole shareholder of the company on 02/05/2023 Marius Alubeckas, the chief specialist of the Financial Instruments Department of the Investment Department of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic, was appointed as the dependent (civil servant) board member of the company.

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

