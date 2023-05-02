ARC Adds Payment-Processing Flexibility with ARC Pay API

ARLINGTON, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) is excited to announce the ARC Pay product portfolio now includes an API that allows travel agencies, aggregators and airlines to accept payment for all travel-related expenses. Developed specifically for travel payments, the ARC Pay API enables agencies to integrate payment processing outside of global distribution systems (GDSs) with supplier direct and new distribution capability (NDC) workflows.

The ARC Pay API can be embedded directly into mobile, web-based and custom software applications to create a seamless payment experience. It expands ARC payment processing beyond air travel to car rentals, cruises and tours, all while helping agencies operate more efficiently.

Additional benefits and features include:

One-click checkout using the latest web and mobile payment technology like Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Tokenization and full EMV 3DS support for added security.

Two hosted checkout offerings to help reduce PCI scope.

Improved reconciliation through airline and cruise itinerary data support.

"We designed the ARC Pay API to meet the needs of the evolving distribution landscape by embracing omnichannel retailing and the new ways in which airlines and travel retailers are making their products and content available,” said Joseph Cavanagh, director, payment products at ARC. “The ARC Pay API is an invaluable tool for our customers and partners who want a secure payment solution all seamlessly connected to ARC’s core settlement infrastructure.”

The ARC Pay API is the latest offering in the ARC Pay product portfolio, which includes ARC Pay GDS, ARC Pay Hub and a buy now, pay later option through a partnership with Uplift.

About ARC

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world’s largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

