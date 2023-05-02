IZEA’s Ryan Schram Named Top 10 Chief Operating Officer

Orlando, Florida, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, is pleased to announce that its President and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Schram has been honored as a Top 10 Chief Operating Officer at the 2023 OnCon Icon Awards.



“Serving IZEA’s team members, clients, and creators is the privilege of a career,” said Schram. “I’m humbled and grateful to have been both nominated and selected for this prestigious honor.”

The OnCon Icon Awards recognize leading C-level executives around the world from a roster of public and private companies. Nominees for consideration were selected for having made a considerable impact on their organization and strong contributions to their professional community through demonstrable thought leadership. Icon Award finalists were then selected by private vote from industry peers to determine the honorees.

“We are tremendously proud of Ryan for this well-deserved recognition,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “His exceptional leadership and dedication have been instrumental in driving our company’s success. This award is a testament to his commitment and I am honored to have him as a partner.”

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Schram provides day-to-day leadership and managerial oversight for IZEA – championing the needs of its team members, clients, partners, and creators around the world. Schram was appointed to IZEA’s Board of Directors in November 2012 and is serving his 10th consecutive term.

Prior to joining IZEA in September 2011 as the company’s first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, Schram served as Group Vice President at Merkle and held marketing roles of increasing responsibility at CBS/Westwood One and iHeartMedia.

Schram graduated from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University with continuing professional education from Harvard Business School.

Learn more about the OnCon Icon Awards and see the full list of 2023 COO winners here: https://www.onconferences.com/2023-coo-winners

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

