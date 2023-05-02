Epsom Salt Market to Touch USD 6.3 Billion by 2030, Recording a CAGR of 5.36% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Epsom Salt Market Information By Form, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will achieve USD 6.3 Billion by 2030 at a 5.36% CAGR.



Market Synopsis:

The English town of "Epsom" is where Epsom salts were first discovered, but today it is produced commercially worldwide. The polyatomic ionic compound often referred to as bath salts is called Epsom salts. Sulfuric acid and magnesium carbonate are used to make Epsom salts. Magnesium sulfate heptahydrate, or Epsom salts, are produced when magnesium carbonate disintegrates in sulfuric acid. The seven molecules of water are bonded to the magnesium sulfate heptahydrate. Both internally and externally, Epsom salts can be applied. Epsom salts can be consumed after being diluted with water or applied to the skin as a paste. Epsom salts serve as a laxative that alleviates constipation and detoxifies the liver at the same time.

The benefits of using Epsom salts as a topical remedy include stress relief and restful sleep, increased energy, and stronger bones, enhanced nervous system and cardiovascular wellness, exfoliation and cleansing of the skin and blocked pores, and assistance with the treatment of acne, oily hair, and dandruff. Magnesium helps regulate several enzymes and biological processes, including energy production, muscle and neuron operation, inflammation decrease, toxin clearance, and heart and circulatory health maintenance. Bathing in Epsom salts raises magnesium levels throughout the body. When heated to 250 degrees Celsius, the water molecules loosely bound to the magnesium sulfate separate, releasing the anhydrous magnesium sulfates or anhydrous Epsom salts. Commercial production of Epsom salts includes both the hydrous and anhydrous forms. During the forecast period, rising consumer health consciousness is anticipated to increase demand for Epsom salts.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 6.3 Billion CAGR 5.36% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing consumer awareness, Increasing incidence of diseases Increasing Epsom salt in spas and salons

The notable contenders in the Epsom salt market are:

Dadakarides Salt SA (Greece)

STANDERS (Latvia)

L'Occitane International SA (Switzerland)

Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kneipp GmbH (Germany)

Giles Chemical (US)

Bataclan Corporation (Japan)

K+ S Kali Gmbh (Germany)

Parfums De Coeur, Ltd (US)

CVS Pharmacy (US)

San Francisco Salt Company (US)

SaltWorks, Inc. (US)

Baymag Inc. (Canada)

Market Drivers:

Because Epsom salt has so many uses in industries like farming, personal care, home care, and the processing of food & beverages, there is an increasing demand for it. This is what drives the expansion of the global Epsom salt market over the course of the forecast period. Epsom salt, used to treat several diseases, is expected to increase market demand as consumer health awareness increases globally. The requirement for Epsom salts, which are used to treat several diseases, is anticipated to increase as consumer health awareness rises globally. Since constipation is now such a common condition, everyone wants to eliminate it. Because Epsom salts act as a laxative, manufacturers should target those who suffer from constipation when marketing their products.

Large businesses only sell Epsom salt that is FCC-grade. As a result, there are many chances for relatively small and fresh players in the Epsom salt marketplace to expand their operations by providing medical and technical expertise. As a soil amendment or leaf spray for plants, Epsom salt is regarded as an organic fertilizer. It encourages strong plant development and corrects the soil's magnesium deficiency that arises during the growing procedure. and gives plants nutrient solutions.

COVID 19 Analysis:

Around the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries experienced economic hardships, including the Epsom salt market. Government-imposed nationwide lockdowns have negatively impacted the flow of raw materials and the production cycle due to the spread of coronavirus diseases. COVID-19 positively impacts the demand for Epsom salt. Epsom salt demand is rising due to the high levels of stress people are experiencing. Epsom salts also aid in lowering stress levels and are used to treat skin conditions like toe fungus and help get rid of food odors. Given that Epsom salts are used to treat various ailments, the rising global awareness of consumer health is anticipated to increase demand for the product.

Since constipation is a widespread issue, everyone desires to eliminate it. As a result, Epsom salts producers should target patients who suffer from occasional constipation in their advertising campaigns. Additionally, the need for hydrous Epsom salts is anticipated to increase in pharmaceutical grade to produce drugs for liver detoxification, so new players who intend on investing in the market should concentrate on this product. Considering the factors above, the market for Epsom salts is predicted to grow positively during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the market includes food & beverages, agriculture, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

By form, the market includes granules, powder, and crystal.

By Region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

Regional Insights:

The region of Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the global Epsom salt market during the anticipated period. The rise is attributed to the demand for Epsom salt from end-use industries like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, home care, and personal care. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the expanding use of Epsom salt in wellness centers and salons. The market for Epsom salt is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in North America during the forecasting period. The demand for Epsom salt in the Americas is likely to grow due to the rising number of health- and beauty-conscious consumers, increased consumer awareness of the therapeutic benefits of Epsom salt, and growth in the personal care sector. The growing number of people who care about their health and appearance, consumers' growing awareness of Epsom salt's medicinal properties, and the expansion of the personal care sector are all expected to contribute to the growth of the North American market.

