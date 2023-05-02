Cutting-edge Technology Fuels Disc Cutter Market Growth, Estimated to Reach US$ 68.1 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.5%, Persistence Market Research

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Disc Cutter Market is valued at US$ 39.7 Million in 2023, with steady long-term projections, according to the latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report predicts the market to expand at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, is projected to reach US$ 68.1 million by the end of 2033.



Demand for disc cutters is growing as the food service sector expands and as meat consumption rises. The market for disc cutters will grow as a result of the safety benefits of disc cutters that help prevent workplace accidents. During the projection period, the growth of the food service sector, rising meat consumption, and consumers’ increasing willingness to spend on high-quality meat are expected to be supportive factors for the global disc cutter market.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33437

In meat processing plants, a commercial meat-cutting machine is necessary to improve the speed, quality, and hygiene of food preparation. The market for disc cutters is expected to be driven by the rising demand for meat products, which has prompted food production companies to install innovative machinery throughout their facilities. This pattern is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global disc cutter market is forecasted to expand at 5.5% CAGR and reach a valuation of 68.1 million by the end of 2033.

Individual units of disc cutters are anticipated to exhibit significant growth at a 6.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Due to rising demand for frozen meat across different regions, chicken and pork are projected to account for approximately two-thirds of the market value share.

East Asia and North America are expected to dominate the global disc cutter market during the forecast period. Among all countries, sales of disc cutters in China and the United States are expected to rise at substantial CAGRs.

“Substantial increase in meat production and changing food consumption patterns are projected to result in profitable prospects for meat processing and cutting equipment manufacturers, leading to an increase in demand for disc cutters worldwide. Food manufacturing companies are increasingly adopting advanced machinery at their facilities due to growing demand for meat products,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33437

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of disc cutters include Marel, Frontmatec Group, Poultry Processing Equipment Worldwide Ltd., Maragatham Enterprises, Longer Machinery, Henan Joyshine Machinery, Hebei QIQIANG Metal Products Co. Ltd., and Guardian.

Main competitors in the meat processing market concentrate on expanding production technologies and capacity to keep up with the industry's need for cutting-edge and creative technologies. Key players are also concentrating on growing and intending to set up new and inventive production and sales facilities all over the world.

For instance:

In April 2022, Marel acquired Sleegers Technique, a Dutch provider of interleaving, under-leaving, and loading solutions. With this acquisition, Marel can now offer more complete line solutions for processing prepared foods.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global disc cutter market that contains industry analysis for 2018 to 2022 and opportunity assessment for 2023 to 2033.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely product type, type of meat, cutting capacity, operation type, cutter diameter, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33437

For additional insights on how the global disc cutter market will shape up over the decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

About Persistence Market Research – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of Persistence Market Research offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry.

We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353