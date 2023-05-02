Africa Landscape Report 2023: Facts, Figures, Maps and Insights

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Landscape Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is over 200 slides of facts, figures, maps and insights on the African continent.

For any person or organisation that needs an overview of Africa, this report provides a window into the complexity and opportunity on the continent.

The report explores topics like population size, urbanisation, economy, consumer spending, quality of life, education, health, COVID-19, governance energy use, climate change, digital, investment, development and innovation.



This report is an ideal tool to provide broad based insight on the African continent from both a market and developmental perspective. The graphs and maps have been well sourced and curated to provide insightful perspectives on the continent with the fastest growing working age population.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Population size

2. Urbanisation

3. Economy

4. Consumer spending

5. Quality of life

6. Education

7. Health and COVID-19

8. Governance

9. Energy Use

10. Climate change

11. Digital

12. Investment and development

13. Innovation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y91z2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.