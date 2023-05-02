Sustainable Fabrics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 12.50% By 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Fabrics Market Overview

The MRFR study reports imply that the “ Sustainable Fabrics Market Research Report Information by Product Type, Region, and Application - Forecast Till 2030”, the global Sustainable Fabrics market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 12.50%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 69.5 billion by the end of 2030.

Market Scope

Sustainable fabrics are made using sustainable materials, such as recycled materials or clothes made of sustainable crops. They are known to be eco-friendly. Sustainable clothing is made from eco-friendly resources, such as recycled materials or sustainably grown fiber crops. The global market for sustainable fabrics has registered enormous growth in recent years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the increasing awareness regarding sustainable materials and fabrics globally. Furthermore, factors such as stringent government regulations, rapid urbanization, and increasing per capita income are also projected to positively impact the market's growth. However, the contamination of natural sources is anticipated to impede the market's growth.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7435



Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Sustainable Fabrics includes players such as:

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp. (Philippines)

Grasim (India)

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd (China)

Vivify Textiles (Switzerland)

Textil Santanderina SA (Spain)

Foss Performance Materials (US)

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd (China)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Wellman Advanced Materials (US)

US Fibers (US)

Polyfibre Industries (India)

Pure Waste Textiles Ltd (Finland)

China Bambro Textile Co. Ltd (China)

David C. Poole Company, Inc (US)

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 69.5 Billion CAGR 12.50% (2021-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Key Market Drivers The rising degree of awareness regarding sustainable materials technologies fabrics





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (188 Pages) on Sustainable Fabrics:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sustainable-fabrics-market-7435



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Sustainable Fabrics industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the increasing awareness regarding sustainable materials and fabrics across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as stringent government regulations, rapid urbanization, and increasing per capita income are also projected to positively impact the market's growth. Moreover, factors like the rising degree of awareness regarding sustainable materials, policies and rules of some of the regional & global governments, enhanced implementation of the government schemes, and availability of plenty of choices are also likely to enhance the performance of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the contamination of natural water sources.



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7435



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Sustainable Fabrics market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the organic eco fibers segment is anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market for sustainable fabrics over the assessment period, given mainly to the growing concerns regarding harmful environmental effects. On the other hand, the recycled product segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace over the coming years, owing to the growing adoption of recycling processes.

Among all the application areas, the textile application segment will likely lead the global market over the coming years, given the rapidly increasing demand for clothes/garments.



Ask for Customization:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7435



Regional Analysis

The global market for Sustainable Fabrics is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region held the top position across the global Sustainable Fabrics industry in 2019. The regional market contributed to the maximum share of over 38% in 2019. The regional market is anticipated to ensure the global lead over the coming years. In this region, developing and growing awareness about sustainability is considered the main parameter supporting regional market development. Furthermore, the strong demand for fashionable, sustainable fabrics for clothing support is also likely to enhance the performance of the regional market over the coming years.

The North American regional market for sustainable fabrics secured second position in the global market in 2019. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to developing and spreading awareness about sustainability. In addition, the strong demand for fashionable, sustainable fabrics is another major parameter boosting the regional market's growth. Moreover, the strong players in the market region are also likely to catalyze the performance of the regional market over the coming years.

The European regional market for sustainable fabrics is anticipated to grow substantially over the projected timeframe. The regional market's growth is primarily credited to several leading players across the region. Furthermore, the elevated demand for clothing and furnishing textile fabrics across the region is causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth. Moreover, the large-scale demand for clothing and furnishing demand textile fabrics is also projected to boost the market's development across the region in the assessment period.

The sustainable fabrics market for the Latin American region is anticipated to flourish over the forecasted era owing to the strong demand for innovative fabrics.

The Middle East & African regional market for sustainable fabrics is projected to display high CAGR growth over the coming years.



Buy Now:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7435



Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Coagulant Market Research Report: Information By Type (Organic {Polyamines, PolyDADMACs, Melamine Formaldehyde, and Others}, Inorganic {Aluminum Sulfate, Ferric Chloride, Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC), Polyaluminum Sulfate (PAS), Ferric Sulfate and others} and Organic & Inorganic Blend), By End-Use (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pulp and Paper, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

Fluorinated Plasma Surface Treatment Market Research Report: Information by Process (Low-Pressure Plasma and Atmospheric Plasma), Type [Synthetic Fibers (Polyester, HDPE, Polyamide (PA), Polypropylene (PP) and others], Natural Fibers (Cotton, Wool, Silk and Others), Plastic Films, Metals and Others), Application (Leather, Textile and Others), Substrate Type (Garments, Household, Protective, Medical, Automotive, Shoes & Bags and Others) and Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market By Material Type (PU & PIR, Elastomeric Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam, Others), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Cryogenic, Refrigerated Transport) and By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Others) – Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.