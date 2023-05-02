Global Insecticidal Seed Treatment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in GM Crops Area to Spur Demand

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insecticidal Seed Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Insecticidal Seed Treatment estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Insecticidal Seed Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured) -

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Advanced Biological Marketing

Bayer CropScience AG

BioWorks, Inc.

BrettYoung

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Germains Seed Technology Inc.

INCOTEC Group BV

Lanxess AG

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Limited

Plant Health Care, Inc.

Precision Laboratories LLC

Syngenta AG

Valent U.S.A Corporation

Verdesian Life Sciences

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Seed Treatment - A Prelude

Insecticidal Seed Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Population and Increasing Demand for Food Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Insecticidal Seed Treatment Market

Global Warming Resulting in Rise in Insect Pests to Bolster the Demand for Insecticidal Seed Treatment

Increase in GM Crops Area to Spur Demand for Insecticidal Seed Treatment

Ban of Neonicotinoid Pesticides Affects the Neonicotinoid Types

Increasing Demand for Crops for Biofuel Production - A Key Growth Driver

Increasing Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

Seed Dressings Market on a Growth Path

Available Seed Treatment

Technological Advancements

Approvals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

