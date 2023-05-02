Rodenticides Global Market is Projected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030: Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rodenticides: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Rodenticides estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Anticoagulant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Anticoagulant segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Rodenticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
- Abell Pest Control
- Anticimex
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Bell Laboratories Inc.
- EcoClear Products Inc.
- Ecolab Inc
- Futura Germany
- Impex Europa
- Liphatech, Inc.
- Neogen Chemicals
- PelGar International
- Rentokil Initial Plc
- Rollins Inc
- SenesTech Inc
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|361
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Rodenticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Presents Perfect Landscape for Rats to Colonize & Plague Deserted Spaces
- Altered Rodent Behavior amid COVID-19 Lockdown Prompts Pest Control Companies to Align Strategies
- Percentage of Pest Management Offering Rodent Control Services in the US: 2016-2020
- Shutdowns as Opportunity to Control Rodent Activity
- Record Surge in Rodents' Complaints amid Relaxations in COVID-19 Restrictions
- EXHIBT: Rodent Complains Per Thousand Population in Select US Cities from January through August : 2016-2020
- Rodenticides: An Introduction
- Major Factors Driving the Need to Control Rodents
- Ranking of Industries Most Affected by Rats
- Types of Rodenticides
- Anticoagulants
- Non-anticoagulant Rodenticides
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustained Prevalence of Rodent-Borne Diseases Augments Demand for Rodenticides
- A Snapshot of Select Rodent-Borne Diseases
- Climatic Changes Encourage Rodent Proliferation, Widening the Scope of Rodenticides
- Change in Average Temperature Worldwide in Degree Celsius: 1910s-2010s
- Rodent Adaptation to COVID-19 Environment Requires New Protocols to Navigate the Situation
- Manufacturers Focus on New Formulations to Address Limitations
- Natural and Eco-friendly Rodenticides Seek Role
- Rodent Disruption in Farmlands Spurs Demand
- Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand
- Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth
- Increasing Rodent Population and the Rise in Associated Threats Drive Demand for Rodenticides
- Ranking of Most Problematic Rodents by Type
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization and Rise in Rodent Menace Spur Demand
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Food Service Restaurants: An Important Market
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Rise in Construction Activity and Need For Rodent Control Programs to Augment Demand for Rodenticides
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
- Rise in use of Digital Traps to Alter Demand for Rodenticides
- MARKET CHALLENGES AND ISSUES
- Increasing Immunity to Rodenticides Sparks Fear about Spike in Population
- Potential Ban on Select Rodenticides Following Concerns over Wildlife Poisoning
- Toxicity Profile of Select First-Generation Anticoagulants
- Toxicity Profile of Select Second-Generation Anticoagulants
- Toxicity Profile of Select Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2d79z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment