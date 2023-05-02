Rodenticides Global Market is Projected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030: Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rodenticides: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Rodenticides estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Anticoagulant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Anticoagulant segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Rodenticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rodenticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Presents Perfect Landscape for Rats to Colonize & Plague Deserted Spaces

Altered Rodent Behavior amid COVID-19 Lockdown Prompts Pest Control Companies to Align Strategies

Percentage of Pest Management Offering Rodent Control Services in the US: 2016-2020

Shutdowns as Opportunity to Control Rodent Activity

Record Surge in Rodents' Complaints amid Relaxations in COVID-19 Restrictions

EXHIBT: Rodent Complains Per Thousand Population in Select US Cities from January through August : 2016-2020

Rodenticides: An Introduction

Major Factors Driving the Need to Control Rodents

Ranking of Industries Most Affected by Rats

Types of Rodenticides

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulant Rodenticides

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Prevalence of Rodent-Borne Diseases Augments Demand for Rodenticides

A Snapshot of Select Rodent-Borne Diseases

Climatic Changes Encourage Rodent Proliferation, Widening the Scope of Rodenticides

Change in Average Temperature Worldwide in Degree Celsius: 1910s-2010s

Rodent Adaptation to COVID-19 Environment Requires New Protocols to Navigate the Situation

Manufacturers Focus on New Formulations to Address Limitations

Natural and Eco-friendly Rodenticides Seek Role

Rodent Disruption in Farmlands Spurs Demand

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand

Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth

Increasing Rodent Population and the Rise in Associated Threats Drive Demand for Rodenticides

Ranking of Most Problematic Rodents by Type

Exponential Increase in Urbanization and Rise in Rodent Menace Spur Demand

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Food Service Restaurants: An Important Market

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Rise in Construction Activity and Need For Rodent Control Programs to Augment Demand for Rodenticides

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Rise in use of Digital Traps to Alter Demand for Rodenticides

MARKET CHALLENGES AND ISSUES

Increasing Immunity to Rodenticides Sparks Fear about Spike in Population

Potential Ban on Select Rodenticides Following Concerns over Wildlife Poisoning

Toxicity Profile of Select First-Generation Anticoagulants

Toxicity Profile of Select Second-Generation Anticoagulants

Toxicity Profile of Select Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides

